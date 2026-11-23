Vir Das earns his third International Emmy nomination for Fool Volume.
Real Kashmir Football Club competes in the Drama Series category.
Vijay Sethupathi joins presenters at the 54th International Emmy Awards gala.
The 54th International Emmy Awards are set to take place in New York on Monday, November 23, with two Indian entries among this year's nominees. Vir Das has earned a nomination for his comedy special Vir Das: Fool Volume, while SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club is competing in the Drama Series category. Actor Vijay Sethupathi will also be among the presenters at the ceremony.
Organised by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the awards recognise television programming produced outside the United States. This year's ceremony will be hosted by actor Michael Urie, known for Ugly Betty and Shrinking. The event will take place at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan.
International Emmy Awards 2026: When And Where To Follow In India
The ceremony is scheduled to run from 5 pm to 10 pm Eastern Time on November 23. For viewers in India, that translates to 3.30 am to 8.30 am IST on Tuesday, November 24.
There is no confirmed live television broadcast or India-specific streaming platform for this year's ceremony. Viewers can follow updates, highlights and winner announcements through the International Academy's official website, iemmys.tv, and its social media accounts.
Vir Das And Real Kashmir Football Club Earn Nominations
Vir Das is nominated in the Comedy category for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume. This is his third International Emmy nomination. He was previously nominated for Vir Das: For India in 2021 and won the award in 2023 for Vir Das: Landing. In 2024, he became the first Indian to host the ceremony.
India's other nomination is in the Drama Series category for Real Kashmir Football Club. Starring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the SonyLIV series is based on the real-life journey of the football club from Jammu and Kashmir. It competes against the UK's A Thousand Blows, France's Carême and Argentina's Menem.
Vijay Sethupathi To Present An Award
Vijay Sethupathi will represent Indian talent as one of the presenters at this year's ceremony. The 54th edition features 64 nominees across 16 categories, representing 22 countries.
With two Indian nominations and Sethupathi's appearance, the event has several points of interest for audiences following India's presence on the international television stage