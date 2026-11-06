Pocket Novel Release Date: Thiagarajan Kumararaja Film With Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan Locks Pongal 2027 Release

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Pocket Novel gets a release date. Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, it also stars Malavika Mohanan, Raj B. Shetty, and Kishore

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Pocket Novel release date
Vijay Sethupathi's Pocket Novel release date Photo: X/TDKF
Summary of this article

  • Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Pocket Novel gets a release date.

  • It's Thiagarajan Kumararaja's 3rd feature film.

  • Sethupathi reunites with Thiagarajan after Super Deluxe (2019).

Filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s new feature film, Pocket Novel, has got a release date. Led by Vijay Sethupathi, the makers on Friday (November 6) announced that the upcoming project will debut in theatres during the Pongal festival.

Malavika Mohanan, Raj B. Shetty, and Kishore are also part of the ensemble cast.

Pocket Novel release date confirmed

The makers shared Pocket Novel's release date on social media alongside a poster. It will arrive in cinemas on January 14, 2027. The team wrote, "The date is set for Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s #PocketNovel. Pages are turning this Pongal #PocketNovelTheFilm (sic)."

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About Pocket Novel

Pocket Novel marks Kumararaja's third feature film after his acclaimed films Aaranya Kaandam (2011) and Super Deluxe (2019). He also directed a segment in Modern Love Chennai (2023).

The upcoming Tamil film also marks his collaboration with Sethupathi after Super Deluxe, for which the actor bagged the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Sethupathi, while expressing his excitement about reuniting with Kumararaja, had said, "I love the way this man executes his films."

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GV Prakash Kumar has served as the music director, marking his maiden collaboration with the director. Nirav Shah is the cinematographer, Andrew Louis has written the screenplay, while Dhilip Subbarayan has done the stunt choreography.

Thiagarajan Kumararaja has backed the film alongside SD Ezhilmathy under the Tyler Durden and Kino Fist banners.

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Pocket Novel will lock horns with Ajith Kumar's racing documentary The Gladiators, Pa Ranjith's Vettuvam and VJ Siddhu's Dayangaram. Kamal Haasan's Indian 3, Vikram's Power House, Sundar C's Purushan, Sivakarthikeyan's Seyon, and Arulnithi's Demonte Colony 3 are also expected to release in the festive season.

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