Baththa has crossed ₹11 crore in Tamil Nadu within four days of release.
Atlee said he wants to take Baththa to the Oscar level and stood by his confidence.
Vijay Sethupathi said he was happy with the film’s success and the audience response.
Vijay Sethupathi-led Tamil action comedy-drama Baththa hit the screens on October 1 and has opened strongly at the box office, helped by positive word of mouth and rising audience support through its first weekend. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film has crossed ₹11 crore in Tamil Nadu within four days, while its India net has also gone past ₹10 crore.
At the film’s success meet, producer Atlee spoke about criticism, confidence and his hopes of taking the Baththa to the Oscars.
Atlee desires to take Baththa to the Oscars
Atlee made it clear he had no plans to tone down his confidence even if some people viewed it as arrogance. “They say it's arrogance when you talk like this, yeah, I do have excess arrogance. I need to carry good sarcasm to the people; the truth has to be there, that's excess arrogance,” he said at the event, as reported by Polimer.
“If I have so much attitude, why Shah Rukh Khan sir is going to do a film with me, why Vijay Sethupathi Anna is doing a film with me as producer?” Atlee said.
He also said his manner may not suit everyone. “My confident way of talk might irritate some people, let it be, no problem. I'll go with the people who love me,” he said.
“I wish to take Baththa to the Oscar level. It’s just a wish for now, but I will make it happen. If not with Baththa, I’ll do it with Allu Arjun’s Raaka. And if I ever stand on that Oscar stage, I will speak only in Tamil,” added the Jawan director.
Vijay Sethupathi's reaction
At the same event, Sethupathi said, “I’m running a fever, which usually happens when I’m extremely happy. And today, I’m truly happy seeing the massive success of Baththa and the love from audiences across Twitter, Instagram and every platform.”
Baththa also starred Lijomol Jose, Ajay Ghosh, Arjun Chidambaram, Sahasra and Hari Krishnan, among others.