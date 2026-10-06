Atlee desires to take Baththa to the Oscars

Atlee made it clear he had no plans to tone down his confidence even if some people viewed it as arrogance. “They say it's arrogance when you talk like this, yeah, I do have excess arrogance. I need to carry good sarcasm to the people; the truth has to be there, that's excess arrogance,” he said at the event, as reported by Polimer.