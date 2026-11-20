Dhanush has plenty to work with as Pazhani. His character is an undercover officer carrying the burden of an assignment while attempting to hold together a personal life that is already falling apart. He is an absent father and a husband whose marriage to Roja (Sreeleela) is close to breaking down. Their exchanges are occasionally played for comedy, but there is something genuinely sad about the situation Roja finds herself in. She is left managing a family and a relationship in which her husband is rarely present. The film acknowledges this strain but does not give their marriage enough space to develop beyond a subplot.