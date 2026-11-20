O.M: Operation Mole runs for 178 minutes but struggles to sustain its momentum.
Sai Pallavi delivers the film's strongest performance as IPS officer Nithya Reddy.
Dhanush and Mammootty impress, but the screenplay weakens their characters.
Set against the illegal red sandalwood trade in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, O.M.: Operation Mole begins with the makings of a compelling undercover thriller. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film attempts to look beyond the mechanics of a police operation to examine the people caught in the middle of a criminal network. There is a story here about the exploitation of vulnerable communities, institutional violence and the personal cost of duty. Unfortunately, the film's ambition is matched by an unwieldy screenplay. At 2 hours and 58 minutes, it is an exhausting watch that takes too long to find its focus.
The story follows IPS officer Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi), who leads a Special Task Force investigating the red sandalwood smuggling network. She recruits Pazhani (Dhanush), an undercover operative who assumes the identity of Thirukumaran, or Thiru, and infiltrates the gang run by Burma Karthikeyan, also known as Siya (Mammootty). The larger operation leads to Abdul Hameed (Naseeruddin Shah), the man behind the network. As Thiru gets closer to Siya, the boundaries between his assignment and his personal life begin to blur.
The film's most interesting concern is the human cost of red sandalwood smuggling. The trade is treated as a crime against nature, but the film also gestures towards the poverty that drives people in the Jawadhu Hills and surrounding regions to cut down trees for a living. For many of these workers, the choice is not between a legal and illegal livelihood but between survival and having no income at all. The film also touches upon the brutal treatment of tribal communities by the police, including encounters in which innocent people are killed for crimes they may not have committed.
These are difficult questions that deserve a more direct examination. Instead, the screenplay moves rapidly between the undercover mission, political interests, police corruption, family tensions, revenge and action. The pace is fast, but movement is not the same as momentum. Several developments are introduced before earlier ones have had the time to register. The first half is particularly burdened by exposition and character introductions, while the second half has to accommodate so many emotional and dramatic turns that its more important moments lose some of their impact.
The film also struggles with its characterisation of Siya. Mammootty's Karthikeyan is a smuggler who is repeatedly presented as a decent, almost morally upright man. He appears to care for the people around him and is reluctant to embrace the violence associated with his business. The contrast between a seemingly good man and his involvement in an exploitative criminal trade could have been fascinating. However, the writing does not sufficiently confront that contradiction. His trust in Thiru also makes him appear strangely gullible for someone who has built and maintained a criminal empire. Mammootty brings presence to the role, but the character's moral positioning remains unconvincing.
Dhanush has plenty to work with as Pazhani. His character is an undercover officer carrying the burden of an assignment while attempting to hold together a personal life that is already falling apart. He is an absent father and a husband whose marriage to Roja (Sreeleela) is close to breaking down. Their exchanges are occasionally played for comedy, but there is something genuinely sad about the situation Roja finds herself in. She is left managing a family and a relationship in which her husband is rarely present. The film acknowledges this strain but does not give their marriage enough space to develop beyond a subplot.
Pazhani's relationship with his father, played by Indrans, adds another layer. His father's experience as a truck driver, whose livelihood was affected by the same system of exploitation, helps shape Pazhani's understanding of the people caught in the trade. When the operation turns towards a possible mass execution of tribal workers, Pazhani's decision to intervene becomes tied to the values he has inherited. Dhanush handles the character's anger, guilt and emotional conflict with conviction. However, the writing increasingly positions him as a saviour figure, turning a complicated moral choice into a familiar heroic intervention.
Sai Pallavi is the film's strongest performer. As Nithya Reddy, she brings authority and compassion to an officer whose personal losses inform her determination to dismantle the network. She gives the character an emotional clarity that the screenplay often lacks. Her action sequences with Dhanush add energy to the latter portions, but it is the moments in which Nithya's anger and vulnerability surface that leave a stronger impression. The film could have explored her motivations and her relationship with the operation more fully.
Mammootty makes the most of Siya's screen presence, even when the writing softens the character too much. Naseeruddin Shah, as Abdul Hameed, is considerably underused. For someone positioned as a major force behind the network, his character lacks the development needed to make him a truly formidable presence. Sreeleela has limited scope as Roja, while Indrans brings warmth to the role of Pazhani's father. The supporting cast, including Prasanna, TSK and Renu Desai, adds to the film's expansive ensemble, but several characters remain functional rather than fully developed.
Sai Abhyankkar's music is among the film's more effective elements. The songs and background score lend energy to the action and emotional stretches, with Veezha Veera making a particularly strong impression in the final act. Ezhil Arasu's cinematography also gives the forest landscapes and the world of the smuggling network a distinct visual texture. The film has the scale and technical resources to create an immersive setting, but its editing and screenplay struggle to establish a consistent rhythm.
By the end, O.M: Operation Mole has raised questions about poverty, police brutality, institutional accountability and the people who pay the price for organised crime, but it rarely stays with any of them long enough. Its attempts to balance a commercial action drama with a story of social injustice leave both sides underdeveloped. The performances offer moments worth watching, with Sai Pallavi standing out, but they cannot rescue a film that is constantly rushing towards its next plot point. For all its ambition, this film is ultimately a tiring experience that needed a far more disciplined screenplay.