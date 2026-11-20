Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday criticised the Narendra Modi government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative, saying it had effectively turned into “Import from China”. His remarks came after the prime minister urged Indian industry to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen domestic manufacturing.
“Swadeshi has become a slogan," said Ramesh, questioning the Modi government's self-reliance push. "On one side he (PM Modi) says Swadeshi, but there’s no monitoring of imports," the senior congress leader told the media.
"Make in India has become Import from China," he said, adding, "This is a strange situation. What we export now is depended on our import from China."
Ramesh further mentioned that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru used to visit the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) every year and talk about self-reliance, which he said was same as “atmanirbharata”. "But in his 12 years tenure, PM Modi has gone to FICCI only thrice; his time is instead spent with the capitalists ."
Addressing the FICCI annual general meeting in New Delhi, PM Modi pulled up industry leaders for relying on imports and treating India’s large domestic market as a “comfort zone” instead of improving product quality and building capabilities to compete globally.