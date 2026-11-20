The landfall process began around 8 am and was expected to continue until noon, said Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar. The IMD said the system crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur between 7.30 am and 8.30 am, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts of up to 90 kmph.