Cyclone Akvan crossed the Odisha coast near Gopalpur on Friday morning with sustained winds of 70-80 kmph and gusts of up to 90 kmph.
It had weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm before landfall; the IMD forecast further weakening into a deep depression and then a depression.
Odisha reported no major damage or loss of life at the time of the report. More than three lakh people had been evacuated.
Cyclone Akvan weakened after making landfall near Gopalpur on Friday morning, bringing heavy rain to Odisha and parts of West Bengal. No major damage or loss of life had been reported in Odisha so far, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.
The landfall process began around 8 am and was expected to continue until noon, said Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar. The IMD said the system crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur between 7.30 am and 8.30 am, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts of up to 90 kmph.
Storm Weakens Further
The IMD said the cyclone was likely to move north-northeast across Odisha and weaken into a deep depression within three hours, followed by a further downgrade to a depression over the next six hours.
At 8.30 am, the system was centred over south coastal Odisha and adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh. It was about 130 km west-southwest of Puri, 120 km northeast of Kalingapatnam and 230 km northeast of Visakhapatnam.
Odisha Evacuates Residents, Deploys Response Teams
More than three lakh people had been moved to safer locations in Odisha. The state had prepared 9,341 cyclone shelters in potentially affected districts, with 2,623 made operational. The facilities were being stocked with food, drinking water, medicines and other essentials.
A total of 418 response teams were deployed, including 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 216 Fire Service teams and 128 tree-cutting teams from the Odisha Forest Development Corporation. Another 28 Fire Service teams were kept on standby.
The chief minister also said 47 trains had been cancelled and 28 rescheduled.
Rain Disrupts Transport In Kolkata
Cyclone-related rain disrupted public transport in Kolkata and caused inconvenience to commuters during the Friday morning rush, PTI reported. The city saw light to moderate rain.
The IMD forecast very heavy rain in South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur until Saturday, with heavy rain expected in several other south Bengal districts. Kolkata was likely to see light to moderate rain, with one or two heavy spells on Friday.