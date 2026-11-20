Jharkhand has been placed on high alert as Cyclone Akvan approaches, with Irfan Ansari directing district officials to prepare for heavy rain and crop loss. The IMD has warned of showers across several districts on Friday and Saturday.

Waves lash the deserted Gopalpur beach amid overcast skies and rain ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclonic 'Akvan', in Ganjam district, Odisha, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Cyclone 'Akvan', which is expected to make landfall between Narsapur in northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha's Puri on Friday afternoon, is likely to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Jharkhand over two to three days, an IMD official said. | Photo: PTI