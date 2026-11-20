Irfan Ansari directed deputy commissioners, civil surgeons and district disaster management officers across Jharkhand to stay on high alert
The IMD said Cyclone Akvan is over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is expected to cross the coast on Friday
Jharkhand is likely to see light to moderate rain on Friday and Saturday, with heavy showers in several districts
On Thursday, disaster management minister Irfan Ansari told deputy commissioners, civil surgeons and district disaster management officers across Jharkhand to remain on high alert. He asked them to complete all preparations needed to limit loss of life and property as Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan nears.
The weather trigger is Cyclone Akvan, now over the west-central Bay of Bengal. Abhishek Anand, deputy director of the India Meteorological Department's Ranchi office, said the storm is expected to cross Narsapur in northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha's Puri on Friday. “Hence, light to moderate rain is expected in several areas across Jharkhand on Friday and Saturday.”
The state has also asked farmers to act quickly. Agriculture minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey appealed to them to protect standing crops before the weather worsens.
“Cut the crops and store them in safe, dry places in the next two-three days, so that your year-long labour does not go in vain,” Tirkey said.
Ansari said the agriculture department, circle administration and district administration have been asked to assess crop losses at the panchayat and block levels. The exercise is meant to ensure that affected farmers receive relief and compensation under government provisions.
Heavy rain is expected to spread across Jharkhand in phases. Anand said Simdega, Saraikela, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Lohardaga, Gumla and Khunti are likely to receive heavy rain on Friday.
The next day, the focus shifts east and north. Dhanbad, Giridih, Deoghar, Jamatara, Godda, Dumka and Sahebganj are likely to see heavy rain on Saturday, Anand added.
The wider IMD forecast points to widespread rainfall in Jharkhand, with isolated very heavy showers in some places. Rain is expected to recede in the state from Sunday.
Akvan is likely to hit land around noon on November 20. The IMD said the severe cyclonic storm will cross the North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts and southern Odisha between Narsapur and Puri, near the east of Gopalpur.
The storm has intensified over the west-central Bay of Bengal. It is expected to cross the coast with maximum sustained winds of 90-100 kmph and gusts reaching 110 kmph.
Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are likely to get widespread rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha and very heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Gangetic West Bengal could also see widespread rain, with isolated heavy rainfall in parts of the state.
Further inland, Chhattisgarh is likely to receive widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Isolated rainfall is also expected over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. In the Northeast, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to get widespread rainfall, while Assam and Meghalaya could see isolated heavy showers.
The IMD has forecast dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the morning hours on November 20.
Visibility may drop in the early hours. Delhi is expected to see mainly clear skies, with shallow fog at most places and moderate fog in isolated areas.
The capital's maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius and 11 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively. Minimum temperatures are expected to stay near normal, while maximum temperatures could remain below normal at most places.
The weather pattern also points to the shift into winter. Nights are getting cooler and morning fog is becoming more common across northern India.
The IMD on Thursday forecast heavy rain in the southern districts of West Bengal over the next two days as Akvan approaches the east coast.
Kolkata and other southern districts received overnight rain, according to the IMD bulletin. On Thursday morning, the storm was lying over the east-central Bay of Bengal. South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Kolkata, Howrah and Paschim Medinipur received overnight rain.
Heavy rain is likely over North 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Bankura. Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected over Kolkata and other south Bengal districts till Saturday.
The Met office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Saturday. Kolkata woke up to drizzle on Thursday morning, with rain intensifying later in the day. Morning showers also disrupted traffic in Kolkata, Salt Lake and New Town. The IMD said light to moderate rain will continue over Kolkata and adjoining areas till Saturday.