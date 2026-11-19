The Supreme Court declined to interfere with the Allahabad High Court’s interim bail order for Mohammad Azam Khan in the ED case
A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale said the High Court’s prima facie views will not affect final adjudication
Azam Khan was released from Dasna jail in Ghaziabad after the interim bail order
The Supreme Court declined to disturb the Allahabad High Court’s interim bail order for Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in an Enforcement Directorate money-laundering case. It left him out of jail for now. A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale declined to interfere with the relief.
The bench said the High Court order was only interim relief while also adding the it’s prima facie views would have no bearing on the final adjudication of the case.
Khan was released from Dasna jail in Ghaziabad on Wednesday afternoon after the interim bail order in the ED case. The central agency had moved the top court against the High Court order after Khan’s arrest over extortion and alleged financial irregularities tied to the construction of Rampur’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, which is managed by him.
Arrest And Bail Timeline
Khan was arrested by the ED on October 31, after he stepped out of Rampur district jail after getting bail from the High Court in a forgery case involving his son Abdullah.
The Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail in the money-laundering case on November 17 following which he was released from Dasna Jail.
On October 29, the High Court suspended the sentences of Khan and his son, citing the time already served in prison. Khan had spent over four years in prison and his son more than three and a half years.
High Court Reasoning
Before the High Court, Khan said the grounds of arrest were not given to him in writing at the time of his arrest or before he was produced for remand.
He also told the court that the written grounds were handed over only in the courtroom during the hearing on his remand application. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, told the High Court that the arrest is in complete violation of his fundamental right under Article 22(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
Granting interim bail on November 17, the Allahabad High Court described the arrest as “mala fide and motivated”. The court added: “we are prima facie satisfied that in the instant case while effecting the arrest of the petitioner, the mandatory procedure guaranteed to the petitioner under Article 22(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 19 of the PMLA Act has not been strictly followed by the Enforcement Directorate”.
ED Challenge In Court
The ED then challenged that order in the Supreme Court. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the probe agency, said the High Court had concluded that the grounds of arrest were not supplied to the accused but he stated that the ED had in fact supplied the grounds and that Khan had refused to accept them. On Wednesday, while seeking urgent listing, Raju mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Chief Justice Surya Kant and said the High Court’s interim order was like a final order.
He asked the court to direct status quo. The Chief Justice’s bench refused and sent the case to the Justice Sundresh-led bench for hearing. “No. Let him be on interim bail. Heavens will not fall,” the court said.