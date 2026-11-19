ED Challenge In Court

The ED then challenged that order in the Supreme Court. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the probe agency, said the High Court had concluded that the grounds of arrest were not supplied to the accused but he stated that the ED had in fact supplied the grounds and that Khan had refused to accept them. On Wednesday, while seeking urgent listing, Raju mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Chief Justice Surya Kant and said the High Court’s interim order was like a final order.