The Supreme Court declined to pause the Allahabad High Court’s interim bail order for Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the money-laundering case
CJI Surya Kant said the court would hear the Enforcement Directorate’s appeal on Thursday and refused immediate status quo
The Allahabad High Court had granted interim bail after finding prima facie non-compliance with arrest safeguards under Article 22(1) and the PMLA
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court’s interim bail order for Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money-laundering case. It said it would hear the Enforcement Directorate’s appeal on Thursday.
“Let him be on interim bail. Heavens will not fall if we do not stay the HC order,” CJI Surya Kant said. Khan had already secured interim bail from the Allahabad High Court in the same matter.
The ED had sought a stay on the high court order. The Supreme Court declined that request and listed the case for Thursday.
High Court Findings
The Allahabad High Court granted interim bail to the 78-year-old SP leader on Tuesday.
A bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh gave him relief after, prima facie, finding that the ED had not followed the mandatory arrest safeguards. The court said the agency had not supplied the written grounds of arrest when it took Khan into custody on October 31.
It held that this showed prima facie non-compliance with Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The court also said the ED had claimed Khan refused to accept the arrest papers, but had not produced video or photographs of the arrest to back that claim.
The bench described the case as “motivated” and “mala fide”. It also noted that Khan was picked up moments after he had been released from jail in another case. The high court gave the ED one week to file its counter-affidavit.
The ED challenged the order before the Supreme Court.
Appearing for the agency, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said the interim-bail order had been passed in haste and without giving the ED enough time to present its case. He argued that the high court had effectively decided the matter finally through an interim order.
Raju also said the agency had not been allowed to file its complete counter-affidavit. He told the court that the ED’s request for a trial court report on the service of arrest papers to Khan had not been taken up.
When the ED sought a status quo, the bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana declined to grant immediate relief. “No. Not today. You argue all these points before the court concerned tomorrow,” CJI Surya Kant said.
What is the case?
Khan is lodged in Dasna jail in Ghaziabad. The money-laundering probe is linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur. The allegations include financial irregularities, among them diversion of government funds and issues in land acquisition and construction. Khan serves as the honorary chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.
He had earlier approached the Supreme Court against his arrest and the ED proceedings. The top court then directed him to pursue his remedy before the high court and said the transferred petition should be heard on November 16. The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 10.
On the same day, the Supreme Court also dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government’s appeal against the suspension of Khan’s conviction in the fake birth certificate case. It granted similar relief to his wife, Tazeen Fatma, and son, Abdullah Azam Khan. The top court had also on Tuesday dismissed a petition by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order staying Khan’s conviction in that case.