The Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to an advocate over alleged derogatory remarks against CJI Surya Kant.
A three-judge bench heard the SCBA's plea seeking criminal contempt proceedings against the advocate.
The bench took note of the Attorney General's consent in the matter.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued contempt notice to an advocate who was earlier escorted out of the courtroom for making alleged derogatory remarks against the Chief Justice of India.
A three-judge bench issued a show-cause notice to Advocate Pravin Singhal in the incident.
The bench, comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, was hearing the Supreme Court Bar Association’s (SCBA) petition seeking criminal contempt proceedings against the lawyer. The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before the apex court.
After examining the records, including the consent granted by Attorney General for India R Venkataramani for the contempt proceeding, the bench said it was prima facie satisfied that the matter required further proceedings.
"We are prima facie satisfied that the motion made by the petitioner SCBA for initiation of proceedings against the sole respondent/alleged contemnor for the alleged derogatory remarks referred to in the petition deserves to be taken forward," the bench observed, according to LiveLaw. The matter has been listed for hearing in January.
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta expressed full support for the SCBA's plea, saying that the majesty of the Court must be preserved. Further, in his letter granting consent for the initiation of contempt proceedings, Attorney General R Venkataramani termed Pravin Singhal's conduct "extremely scandalous and unpardonable", and said the case warranted action under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act.
At the outset, Senior Advocate and SCBA President Pradeep Rai submitted that making uncharitable remarks in open court was wholly unacceptable. He also clarified that the lawyer concerned was not a member of the SCBA.
Earlier on November 16, the lawyer was escorted out of the courtroom after telling CJI Surya Kant that he did not deserve to occupy the post and lacked integrity. The Supreme Court muted the proceedings following the outburst.