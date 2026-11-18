After examining the records, including the consent granted by Attorney General for India R Venkataramani for the contempt proceeding, the bench said it was prima facie satisfied that the matter required further proceedings.



"We are prima facie satisfied that the motion made by the petitioner SCBA for initiation of proceedings against the sole respondent/alleged contemnor for the alleged derogatory remarks referred to in the petition deserves to be taken forward," the bench observed, according to LiveLaw. The matter has been listed for hearing in January.