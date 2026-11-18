OP ZANGALPURA, Kulgam A Joint Operation based on the specific int of JKP was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar early morning in general area Zangalpura, Kulgam. During the operation, terrorist took refuge in a mosque. Security forces displayed exemplary restraint during conduct of operations ensuring the sanctity of the religious place and neutralised the terrorist with precision by forcing him to move out of the mosque premises. Operation is in progress. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @PRODefSrinagar