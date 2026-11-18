LeT commander Lateef Ahmad Bhat was killed in a gunfight at Zangalpora village in Kulgam on Wednesday, police sources said.
Security forces asked Bhat to surrender during a video call; he refused.
The Army said a militant took shelter inside a mosque and was made to leave before being neutralised.
Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Ahmad Bhat was asked to surrender during a video call before the security forces killed him in a gunfight at Zangalpora village on Wednesday morning, Indian Express reported.
The operation began after Jammu and Kashmir Police shared intelligence about militants in the village. Bhat was described by the security establishment as the “last active militant” in Kashmir. Police had called him the Valley’s only listed active local militant and announced a ₹15 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest.
Army Says Bhat Took Shelter Inside Mosque
The Army’s Chinar Corps said that the militant had taken refuge inside a mosque during the operation. Security forces exercised restraint to protect the “sanctity of the religious place” and made him leave before neutralising him, it said in a post on X.
Bhat and Umar Nisar Dar were suspected of carrying out the November 11 attack on a CRPF post in Kulgam’s Akhran area, which injured three personnel. Dar was killed in a separate gunfight at Laroo village on Monday, while Bhat escaped that operation, officials said.
Investigators also suspected Bhat’s role in the July killing of a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable and the shooting of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh at a brick kiln in Kulgam.
Police said Bhat and Dar conducted reconnaissance at several locations a day before the CRPF attack. CCTV footage reportedly showed them moving through Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam on November 10.
Two social media posts appeared to refer to Wednesday’s operation, though neither named Bhat. Jammu and Kashmir Police wrote on X: “You can run, but you can’t hide.” CRPF Director General GP Singh posted: “Congratulations, guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather.”
Bhat Had Evaded Earlier Operations
Bhat, a resident of Khrewan village in Kulgam, was reported missing by his family in November 2025. Security records say he joined militant ranks that year. Social media posts from November reportedly showed him joining the Lashkar-linked proxy outfit Kashmir Revolution Army.
Before going missing, Bhat studied at Government Higher Secondary School in Ashmuji and enrolled at Government Degree College in Kulgam, but did not complete his course. He later worked as a glazier and carpenter, according to reports.
He escaped at least two earlier security operations. In July, he fled an encounter in the Anantnag forests in which LeT militant Zakir Ahmed Ganei was killed. Officials believed Ganei had recruited and trained Bhat. Bhat also evaded a cordon in Anantnag last December after security forces tracked his movements through CCTV footage. Officials said his familiarity with the terrain and ability to blend into crowds helped him avoid capture.