LeT Operative Among 2 Terrorists Killed Days After CRPF Post Attack In J&K

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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The slain LeT operative was identified as Lateef Bhat. Officials suspect he took part in the November 11 ambush on a CRPF post in which three personnel were injured.

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LeT Operative Among 2 Terrorists Killed Days After CRPF Post Attack In J&K
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Summary of this article

  • Security forces killed two terrorists in an encounter in Kulgam on Monday; one was identified as wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Lateef Bhat.

  • Officials suspect Bhat was involved in the November 11 attack on a CRPF post near Mir Bazar that injured three personnel.

  • Investigators have questioned more than 500 people and detained at least 20 as they probe a possible local support network.

Two terrorists, including a wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative suspected of involvement in an attack on a CRPF post, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam on Monday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani and adjoining areas after the J&K Police received information about terrorists in the area. The operation led to an encounter, and forces sealed the entry and exit points, officials said as cited by India Today.

The slain LeT operative was identified as Lateef Bhat. Officials suspect he took part in the November 11 ambush on a CRPF post in which three personnel were injured.

Kulgam Terror Attack: Search Operation Launched To Track Attackers Of CRPF Post

By Outlook News Desk

Search For CRPF Attackers

The Kashmir Zone Police announced the encounter in a post on X: “Encounter with terrorists started in Kulgam. Whole area cordoned off. J&K Police and Security Forces on job. Details to follow.”

The attack on the CRPF checkpoint took place around 2.15 pm on November 11 in the Akhran area near Mir Bazar.

The injured personnel were identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru. Singh suffered an arm injury, Dass was wounded in the leg, and Chandru sustained injuries to his abdomen and spine. All three were taken to Government Medical College, Anantnag. Chandru was later shifted to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Related Content
A security personnel stands guard next to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle during a cordon-and-search operation launched following a terrorist attack on CRPF personnel - PTI Photo
CRPF personnel in the Akhran area near Mir Bazar, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. - | Photo: PTI
Security personnel arrive as a cordon and search operation continues for the second day following a terror attack on a CRPF checkpoint near Mir Bazar, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Three CRPF personnel were injured when motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at the post on Wednesday afternoon. - | Photo: PTI
A passerby photographs a 'Wanted Terrorist' poster of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Lateef Bhat pasted on a wall in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a cash reward of ₹15 lakh for credible information leading to the arrest of the 22-year-old Kulgam resident. - | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Kulgam CRPF Attack: Security Forces Question 500, Detain 20 As Probe Focuses On Suspected LeT Module

By Outlook News Desk

Probe Into Suspected Local Support Network

Investigators suspect that overground workers helped the attackers before and after the ambush by arranging a hideout and assisting their escape. Security forces have questioned more than 500 people in the past two days to identify any local support network. Most were released, while at least 20 were detained for further questioning.

Three of those detained are suspected of being LeT overground workers, according to officials. No arrests had been formally announced in the CRPF attack case at the time of the reports. Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage from several locations and conducting raids.

The Kulgam operation followed another security incident in the region. On November 12, authorities recovered the bullet-riddled bodies of two Special Police Officers, Rashpal Kumar and Babbi Chand, in Kishtwar’s remote Dachhan forest area. The officers had gone missing while travelling to report for duty. Their weapons were missing, officials said.

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