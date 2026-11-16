LeT Operative Among 2 Terrorists Killed Days After CRPF Post Attack In J&K

Security forces killed two terrorists in an encounter in Kulgam on Monday; one was identified as wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Lateef Bhat.
Officials suspect Bhat was involved in the November 11 attack on a CRPF post near Mir Bazar that injured three personnel.
Investigators have questioned more than 500 people and detained at least 20 as they probe a possible local support network.
Two terrorists, including a wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative suspected of involvement in an attack on a CRPF post, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam on Monday.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani and adjoining areas after the J&K Police received information about terrorists in the area. The operation led to an encounter, and forces sealed the entry and exit points, officials said as cited by India Today.
The slain LeT operative was identified as Lateef Bhat. Officials suspect he took part in the November 11 ambush on a CRPF post in which three personnel were injured.
Search For CRPF Attackers
The Kashmir Zone Police announced the encounter in a post on X: “Encounter with terrorists started in Kulgam. Whole area cordoned off. J&K Police and Security Forces on job. Details to follow.”
The attack on the CRPF checkpoint took place around 2.15 pm on November 11 in the Akhran area near Mir Bazar.
The injured personnel were identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru. Singh suffered an arm injury, Dass was wounded in the leg, and Chandru sustained injuries to his abdomen and spine. All three were taken to Government Medical College, Anantnag. Chandru was later shifted to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment.
Probe Into Suspected Local Support Network
Investigators suspect that overground workers helped the attackers before and after the ambush by arranging a hideout and assisting their escape. Security forces have questioned more than 500 people in the past two days to identify any local support network. Most were released, while at least 20 were detained for further questioning.
Three of those detained are suspected of being LeT overground workers, according to officials. No arrests had been formally announced in the CRPF attack case at the time of the reports. Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage from several locations and conducting raids.
The Kulgam operation followed another security incident in the region. On November 12, authorities recovered the bullet-riddled bodies of two Special Police Officers, Rashpal Kumar and Babbi Chand, in Kishtwar’s remote Dachhan forest area. The officers had gone missing while travelling to report for duty. Their weapons were missing, officials said.