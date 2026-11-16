Manickam Tagore Questions PM Modi’s Silence On Mekedatu, Seeks Justice for Tamil Nadu

Manickam Tagore wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after DK Shivakumar’s remarks on Mekedatu in Mysuru
The Congress MP said the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue was surprising and sought justice for Tamil Nadu
Tagore said the Mekedatu dispute must be settled in line with the Supreme Court’s Cauvery verdict
Congress MP Manickam Tagore questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks on the proposed Mekedatu dam project and asked for adherence to the Supreme Court's verdict on the Cauvery dispute.
Speaking in Delhi on Monday, Tagore said he had written to the prime minister after Shivakumar raised the Mekedatu issue during an event in Mysuru. Tagore also said Tamil Nadu was willing to abide by the Supreme Court's decision.
"I have written to the PM on the Cauvery Mekedatu after the CM DK Shivakumar raised it in Mysuru. But the PM's silence on the issue is surprising. Karnataka Chief Minister is not respecting the SC verdict on it," Tagore said. "This is a matter of justice. We demand that Tamil Nadu get justice," he added.
Tagore said the dispute should not be seen as Karnataka versus Tamil Nadu or Congress versus Congress. "This is not Karnataka vs. Tamil Nadu or Congress vs Congress. What we are saying is that we are ready to abide by what the Supreme Court says. But what DK Shivakumar is saying is that he will do what he wants despite SC decision," he said.
Mekedatu Dispute Background
The Mekedatu dispute is a long-running inter-state water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over a proposed balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River. Tamil Nadu has opposed the project, citing concerns over its potential impact on the state's share of Cauvery water.
The background has sharpened the latest political exchange. Tagore's criticism came as the project returned to the centre of the inter-state dispute over water sharing.
Tagore urged Modi to ensure that no approval is granted to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project without Tamil Nadu's consent.
In his letter, he referred to the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's 2007 award and the Supreme Court's 2018 judgment on water sharing between the two states. He said Shivakumar's remarks came during an event in Mysuru on November 13 that was attended by the prime minister.
In a post on X, Tagore wrote, "On November 13, in the presence of the Prime Minister in Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that 'no one can stop the construction of a dam at Mekedatu, and the Union Government should grant final approval'. The Prime Minister's silence in response to this statement has caused great shock and raised doubts among the people of Tamil Nadu. The Union Government must act neutrally in accordance with the principles of federalism."
Water-Sharing Entitlement Claims
Tagore backed his argument with figures. Citing the tribunal's final award of 2007 and the Supreme Court's 2018 judgment, he said Tamil Nadu was entitled to 404.25 TMC of water in normal years. He added that Karnataka had to release 177.25 TMC annually under the monthly schedule.
Those figures formed the basis of his claim that Tamil Nadu's legal share could not be reduced by a new project without its consent.
Parliament And Violations
Tagore also referred to a reply given in Parliament on July 27, 2026 by the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti. He said the reply stated that the consent of lower riparian states was not required.
"In the last five months alone (July to November 2026), Karnataka has repeatedly violated at least six orders issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). Karnataka ignored orders directing it to release 3,500 cusecs, 12,000 cusecs, 9,000 cusecs, 6,000 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs of water. It has also kept pending 16.895 TMC of water that was due to be released by November 4," he said.
(With ANI Inputs)