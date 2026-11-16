Kerala Education Minister N Samsudheen said the government is ready to hold talks with LPST rank holders' leader S Valarmathi, who is hospitalised.
Talks were proposed after Chief Minister V D Satheesan agreed to discussions with the education minister on PSC LPST rank list appointments.
Protesters on indefinite hunger strike outside the Secretariat seek all current vacancies filled before list expiry and a 1:25 teacher-student ratio.
Kerala General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Monday said the government was ready to hold talks with LPST rank holders' leader S Valarmathi, who is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding appointments and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Speaking to reporters at Cherthala here, the minister said several rounds of discussions had already been held with the Lower Primary School Teachers (LPST) rank holders, and the government had assured them that many of the issues they raised would be addressed.
"There are only a few issues remaining. Those need to be handled with caution, as they are related to the teacher-student ratio. Anyway, we can hold further discussions on these matters," he said.
Valarmathi was admitted to hospital on November 12 after developing physical discomfort during the indefinite hunger strike.
Regarding her health condition, Samsudheen said the immediate priority was to ensure she recovered and returned to good health.
"Valarmathi, who is leading the agitation, is in hospital. Her recovery is the most important thing now. The government is ready for discussions. Communication has already taken place, though a date and time have not been fixed. We intend to hold talks with her," he said.
He said communication was continuing between the government and the rank holders, with some mediators also involved in facilitating discussions.
"There are people involved in this process who understand the situation and are sympathetic to the issues raised by the rank holders. They also want discussions to take place. We are also interested in holding talks. Several rounds of discussions had taken place earlier, but they were discontinued at one stage over the issue of the ratio," he said.
The rank holders have been staging a protest in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, demanding appointment orders for all eligible candidates who cleared the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) exam and were included in the LPST rank list before it expired.
Their other demands include transferring appointments to aided-school teaching posts to the PSC, ending alleged cash-for-job practices in recruitment and implementing a teacher-student ratio of 1:25 in government schools.
The earlier discussions between the government and the protesters failed to reach a consensus, particularly over the teacher-student ratio.