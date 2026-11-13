Tinnu Anand Discharged From Hospital After Five Rib Fractures And Punctured Lung

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Veteran actor Tinnu Anand has returned home after an ICU stay but faces a difficult recovery, with doctors advising strict bed rest and physiotherapy

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Tinnu Anand
Tinnu Anand Recovering at Home After ICU Stay Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Tinnu Anand discharged after five rib fractures and a punctured lung.

  • The veteran actor remains on strict bed rest and physiotherapy.

  • Producers have reportedly approached Tinnu Anand about pending dubbing assignments.

Veteran actor Tinnu Anand has been discharged from Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after suffering five fractured ribs, one of which punctured his lung. The actor had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) following the injury. Although he is now out of danger, his recovery is expected to take time, with doctors advising strict bed rest and physiotherapy at home.

According to a report by News18, Anand is still experiencing considerable difficulty with everyday movements. Sitting up, getting out of bed and even lying down have reportedly become painful. He has also been advised not to step outside while he recuperates.

Tinnu Anand's recovery after hospital discharge

The veteran actor is continuing physiotherapy at home as part of his recovery. His injuries were serious enough to require ICU care, particularly after one of the fractured ribs punctured his lung. While his discharge marks a positive development, he is yet to return to his usual routine.

Anand has indicated that he is no longer in danger. However, the discomfort caused by the injuries remains a concern, and his immediate priority is to regain mobility without putting additional strain on his body.

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Producers reportedly approach Tinnu Anand for dubbing work

Even as Anand recovers, pending professional commitments have reportedly become a concern. According to sources cited by News18, some producers have contacted the actor about completing dubbing assignments for their projects.

The producers are reportedly working towards deadlines and want the remaining recordings to be completed. However, Anand is currently unable to speak comfortably, making it difficult for him to participate in voice-recording sessions. There is no indication that he has resumed dubbing or agreed to a date for completing the work.

Tinnu Anand's recent work

Anand has been associated with Hindi cinema for several decades, both as an actor and filmmaker. He was most recently seen in Peddi, which stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

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For now, the actor's focus remains on his health, with rest and physiotherapy forming the central part of his recovery.

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