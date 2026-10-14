Pope Leo XIV Undergoes Successful Lung Surgery After Cancer Diagnosis

Pope Leo XIV had successful surgery on Tuesday after tests found lung adenocarcinoma
Doctors removed tissue from the lower lobe on the right side of his lung at Gemelli Hospital in Rome
The Vatican said the diagnosis was confirmed during the operation and no complications were reported
Pope Leo XIV had successful surgery on Tuesday, when doctors removed tissue from the lower lobe on the right side of his lung after an examination found cancer. The Vatican stated in a medical bulletin that tests had confirmed lung adenocarcinoma.
The Vatican said preoperative tests had suggested the diagnosis, and the operation confirmed it. “The operation was successful, and there were no complications,” the Holy See Press Office said.
Doctors are not currently considering chemotherapy or other therapies while they await further test results.
Diagnosis And Procedure
The Vatican press office said the medical bulletin’s reference to the “radical” removal of the lobe meant doctors took out all tissue that had raised concern, in hopes of eliminating any remaining cancer.
The procedure was carried out at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. The Holy See Press Office said it lasted about 90 minutes and the Pope spent roughly three hours in the operating room.
A video-assisted surgical method was used to remove the affected portion of the lung. Tissue examined during the operation confirmed the diagnosis that had already been suspected from the preoperative tests.
Recovery And Follow-up
Vatican News reported that Pope Leo awoke normally after the operation and went back to his room on the hospital’s 10th floor after a brief observation period.
Further examination of the removed tissue is expected in the coming days. The Vatican has not announced any change to the Pope’s expected one-week hospital stay.
Doctors had carried out preoperative examinations to map the location of the affected tissue and plan the procedure. After surgery, Pope Leo asked for dinner and spent the evening with his secretaries and other Vatican staff, Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said, according to Vatican News.
Team And Hospital
Professor Stefano Margaritora led the surgical team, assisted by Professor Elisa Meacci, Dr Maria Teresa Congedo and Dr Leonardo Petracca Ciavarella.
The anaesthesia team included Professor Massimo Antonelli, Dr Giovanni Punzo and Dr Giuseppe Bello. The Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome is a major medical centre that has treated several popes over the years.