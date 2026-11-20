What we have noticed, and medical literature and studies have found out, is that children are not simply ‘small adults’ when it comes to air pollution. Their lungs continue developing from before birth through adolescence. At birth, infants may have only 30–50 per cent of the alveoli they will have as adults, meaning early exposure to toxic air can affect the very structures needed for lifelong breathing. Children also inhale more air per kg of body weight than adults and often breathe faster during play and physical activity. Their airways are narrower, so inflammation or mucus that would cause mild irritation in an adult can create proportionally greater blockage in a child. The American Lung Association states that long-term particle pollution exposure is linked with reduced lung development and impaired lung function in children. Exposure begins even before birth. When pregnant women breathe polluted air, fine particles and gases can contribute to preterm birth and low birth weight, both of which are linked with higher risks of illness and developmental challenges later in childhood. Early damage to the developing respiratory system has been linked with a higher risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other chronic lung conditions later in life. In other words, pollution breathed during childhood may leave a biological imprint that follows a person for decades.