We have been seeing the smog in winters which worries us a lot, but air pollution is often invisible, and its effects on everyone, especially children, can be profound and lasting. Children’s lungs, immune systems and brains are still developing, and prolonged exposure to polluted air can interfere with healthy growth, increase the risk of disease and shape health outcomes well into adulthood. Even World Health Organisation (WHO) identifies children as especially vulnerable because they breathe more air relative to their body weight, spend time outdoors and have smaller, more permeable airways.
What we have noticed, and medical literature and studies have found out, is that children are not simply ‘small adults’ when it comes to air pollution. Their lungs continue developing from before birth through adolescence. At birth, infants may have only 30–50 per cent of the alveoli they will have as adults, meaning early exposure to toxic air can affect the very structures needed for lifelong breathing. Children also inhale more air per kg of body weight than adults and often breathe faster during play and physical activity. Their airways are narrower, so inflammation or mucus that would cause mild irritation in an adult can create proportionally greater blockage in a child. The American Lung Association states that long-term particle pollution exposure is linked with reduced lung development and impaired lung function in children. Exposure begins even before birth. When pregnant women breathe polluted air, fine particles and gases can contribute to preterm birth and low birth weight, both of which are linked with higher risks of illness and developmental challenges later in childhood. Early damage to the developing respiratory system has been linked with a higher risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other chronic lung conditions later in life. In other words, pollution breathed during childhood may leave a biological imprint that follows a person for decades.
As we all know, respiratory system is the primary entry point for air pollutants. Pollutants such as fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide, ozone and sulphur dioxide irritate the lining of the airways, triggering inflammation, oxidative stress and tissue damage. PM2.5 particles are especially dangerous because they are small enough to travel deep into the lungs and, in some cases, enter the bloodstream. The type of issues we see in children suggest this exposure can cause coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest discomfort and recurrent respiratory infections. Long-term exposure is strongly associated with asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia and reduced lung function. Even the WHO studies suggest ozone can cause or worsen asthma, while nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide can contribute to bronchial symptoms, lung inflammation and reduced lung capacity.
Impacts of Long-term Exposure
Asthma is one of the most visible consequences. Polluted air does not only trigger attacks in children who already have asthma; it can also contribute to the development of new asthma cases. Research summarised by the American Lung Association links early-life exposure to PM2.5 with increased asthma incidence, while long-term exposure to PM2.5 has been associated with asthma symptoms, impaired lung growth and more paediatric respiratory hospitalisations. The burden is especially severe for young children. The WHO reports that 442,000 children under five died prematurely from breathing polluted air in 2022, and lower respiratory infections remain a leading cause of death in this age group. Household air pollution—from cooking or heating with solid fuels, for example—is responsible for 45 per cent of pneumonia deaths among children under five.
Pollution breathed during childhood may leave a biological imprint that follows a person for decades.
Further, air pollution does not only damage the lungs directly; it can also disrupt the immune system. Pollutants promote inflammation and oxidative stress, which can interfere with the body’s ability to fight infections. In children, whose immune systems are still maturing, this can make them more susceptible to viruses, bacteria and repeated respiratory illnesses. The airway lining itself plays an immune role. It acts as a barrier against pathogens and helps coordinate defensive responses. Fine particulate matter can damage this protective lining, weakening one of the body’s first lines of defence and making infections more likely or more severe. This creates a damaging cycle. A child exposed to polluted air may develop more frequent respiratory infections; repeated infections can further inflame and damage the airways, increasing vulnerability to asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions. United Nations Children’s Fund notes that children exposed to air pollution face higher risks of acute respiratory infections, while pollution-related inflammation can impede normal immune function.
The health effects of air pollution are not limited to coughing and wheezing. Because PM2.5 can enter the bloodstream, pollutants can affect organs throughout the body, including the heart and the brain. The WHO notes that air pollution is associated with inflammation, oxidative stress, immunosuppression and cellular damage that can affect multiple organ systems. Emerging evidence also links air pollution with neurodevelopmental and cognitive effects. Children exposed to high levels of pollution may experience poorer cognitive test outcomes and slower mental and motor development. These effects can interfere with concentration, learning and school performance, making clean air an education issue as well as a health issue. There are also social and emotional consequences. A child with asthma or frequent infections may miss school, avoid outdoor play, require emergency care or experience anxiety about breathing. Over time, these disruptions can affect physical fitness, confidence, social participation and overall quality of life. The American Lung Association highlights that pollution-related asthma flare-ups can lead to missed school days and emergency department visits.
Mitigation Measures
What do we do? Protecting children from air pollution requires action at both the community and household levels. Governments can strengthen air-quality monitoring, enforce emission standards, expand clean public transport, reduce industrial and traffic pollution near schools and support a transition to cleaner household energy. These measures are especially important in low-income communities, where children may face higher exposure and have fewer resources to protect themselves. Families can also reduce exposure by checking local air-quality forecasts, limiting strenuous outdoor activity during high-pollution periods, avoiding busy roads during peak traffic and ensuring indoor spaces are well ventilated without introducing additional smoke or pollutants. For households using solid fuels for cooking or heating, cleaner fuels and improved ventilation can substantially reduce harmful indoor exposure. Children cannot choose the air they breathe, but societies can choose to make it cleaner. Prolonged exposure to air pollution threatens children’s respiratory health, weakens their developing immune systems, restricts lung growth and undermines their ability to learn, play, and thrive.
To summarise I would say, clean air is not a luxury—it is a foundation for childhood health and lifelong wellbeing.
(Views expressed are personal)
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Nikhil Modi is a Senior Consultant, Department of Respiratory Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Apollo Hospital, Delhi