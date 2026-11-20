However, as far as speculation goes, Patil says most of it remains media-driven and neither side has officially initiated talks along these lines. According to Patil, the core issue here does not lie in whether or not the two will merge, but what such a merger will mean for both leaders and members politically. From office-bearers at the district and taluka levels to those in the youth and women's wings, thousands of party functionaries would need to work out their positions in a reunited organisation. The question is who would keep their responsibilities and who would have to step aside.