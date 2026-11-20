Will he? Won’t he? For Sharad Pawar this is more than a question of bringing the family and party together. It is about the legacy for the party he had built since 1999, his daughter Supriya Sule’s political future and where he is willing to cede the Opposition space he has occupied since the 2023 split of his party into two parties―the Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
The meetings at Silver Oak, Sharad Pawar’s residence in Mumbai, have acquired a political significance that goes well beyond family visits. Parth Pawar’s multiple meetings with his granduncle, Praful Patel’s hospital visit to Sharad Pawar and the renewed contact between leaders of the two NCP factions have revived speculation about a possible reunion of the party.
However, Sule has dismissed the suggestion that the recent meetings indicate movement towards a merger. She says neither faction has made a formal or informal proposal to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP.
“We have not received any proposals. There’s nothing official or unofficial,” said Sule. She points out that since the 2023 split, several MLAs and senior MPs from the late Ajit Pawar faction have continued to meet Sharad Pawar. Such visits, she says, are not unusual and should not necessarily be interpreted as political negotiations.
“Whoever worked with Pawar saab under whatever circumstances left him politically, but they still keep in touch with him, and he welcomes everybody. Pawar saab never holds anything against anybody in his heart,” she says.
Who Holds Control?
The question is not just about a merger, but also about who will retain control of both sides of the party. The late Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, has assumed the leadership of the NCP and her son Parth has become an influential player in organisational matters. But as sources reveal, the change in leadership has not been free of friction. Party sources suggest that several senior figures in the organisation, including many who were associated with Ajit Pawar, are unhappy and they feel they have been pushed aside under the new set-up.
Seven senior party leaders―including Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif and Dilip Walse Patil―had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi recently, without Sunetra or Parth Pawar in attendance. The discussions, the sources added, had revolved largely around internal disagreements within the party.
Patel and Tatkare, both senior figures who have been associated with Ajit Pawar’s faction in the past, have yet to receive any Union ministry berth. Patel had been offered the position of a minister of state, but had reportedly declined since he once occupied a cabinet berth.
As a reshuffle of the Union Cabinet is still awaited, leaders in the NCP faction are hoping that they might be included. However, NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil ruled out any suggestion that this was evidence of a difference between the veteran and the new leadership. He claimed that Sunetra Pawar had helped arrange the meeting, having already interacted with Amit Shah a few days earlier.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prefers a merger that allows a unified NCP entry into the National Democratic Alliance, as the party looks to secure additional support in Parliament for key legislations, especially the proposed delimitation and the women’s reservation bills. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which contained provisions related to delimitation and women’s reservation, did not obtain the required majority in the Lok Sabha in April 2026.
Harish Wankhede of the Centre for Political Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University believes that any merger would work to the BJP’s advantage, particularly in Parliament. “The major change will happen in the Lok Sabha because of the eight MPs that Sharad Pawar controls. That is the bargaining power he still holds with the BJP,” he says.
Speculation over a potential merger has increased amid uncertainty within the ranks over the party’s future following the demise of Ajit Pawar. The finance ministry of Maharashtra, which he held, has since been taken over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. There is growing anxiety among several NCP legislators because funds for development projects in their constituencies have slowed down. “Several MLAs are worried about not getting funds for their constituencies,” says a party leader. The anxiety is particularly pronounced among legislators from western Maharashtra.
Sharad Pawar’s Health
The uncertainty surrounding Sharad Pawar’s health has added another dimension to the merger speculation. Political observers believe there is a sense of urgency within both factions to settle the question of reunification while the veteran leader is still in a position to endorse it.
“His voice is very crucial in Maharashtra politics. If Sharad Pawar is not there tomorrow, the legitimacy of any such decision will be in question. There could be multiple factions within the organisation, each driven by personal interests,” says Wankhede.
According to Wankhede, Sharad Pawar remains the one figure whose endorsement could give legitimacy to a merger and ensure that leaders across both factions accept the arrangement. Without him, there may be no central figure capable of holding the organisation together.
There are also concerns at the local level. Even before Ajit Pawar’s death, his karmabhoomi Pimpri-Chinchwad―the industrial city adjoining Pune―was grappling with deteriorating infrastructure. Now, even funds to the city have slowed down According to reliable sources, elected NCP corporators and councillors from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and the Pune Municipal Corporation, the two cities neighbouring each other, have expressed their concerns to Jay Pawar, the younger son of Ajit Pawar who hasn’t entered active politics yet.
NCP leaders believe that a return to the fold will enable them to rebuild organisational strength, which had weakened significantly after Ajit Pawar broke away. For some, however, the priority lies in holding on to key posts in the ruling coalition. Political observers suggest the split is between those who prioritise immediate political gains and those who consider the party’s long-term prospects.
However, as far as speculation goes, Patil says most of it remains media-driven and neither side has officially initiated talks along these lines. According to Patil, the core issue here does not lie in whether or not the two will merge, but what such a merger will mean for both leaders and members politically. From office-bearers at the district and taluka levels to those in the youth and women's wings, thousands of party functionaries would need to work out their positions in a reunited organisation. The question is who would keep their responsibilities and who would have to step aside.
He dismissed speculations that growing clout wielded by Parth had sown discord within the party. As NCP’s National General Secretary (Organisation), Parth oversees organisational matters, among others. Following Ajit Pawar’s sudden demise, his wife and son were suddenly entrusted with this responsibility. Acknowledging that impulse decisions may have led to misunderstandings, Patil added that sometimes occasions rise where decisions have to be taken immediately.
The timing of the merger speculation has also prompted questions. According to Patil, talks about the merger gained momentum only after Ajit Pawar's death in January 2026. Sources say February 12 was the chosen date for the merger, and the decision was made on January 18, just 10 days before his helicopter crashed, causing his death. Patil asserted that although the date has been repeatedly mentioned in connection with a possible merger, the one person who could have confirmed it is no longer alive.
There is also the question of Sharad Pawar’s political position. While maintaining links with figures across different political parties, he has never formally aligned himself with the BJP. According to Patil, Sharad Pawar had an opening to become part of the BJP-led Mahayuti government, however, he chose to remain outside the BJP fold during that period, and Patil believes that must also factor in any assessment of a political shift.
On the question of projecting future developments in Maharashtra, Patil cautions against making any definite predictions. “Look what has already happened that didn’t look possible before,” says Patil, referring to the Shiv Sena-Congress fronting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. “Even that split within the Shiv Sena and the breakaway faction was granted the original symbol.”
A leader in the NCP indicated that the state BJP understood that the state finance ministry rightly belonged to the NCP. Patil expressed confidence that the portfolio would, in time, return to the party, hinting that its absence had fuelled discontent among NCP legislators.
For Wankhede, the prolonged merger speculation also reflects a larger feature of Maharashtra’s politics, where ideological differences have increasingly taken a back seat to questions of power and political survival.
“Changing parties and winning elections have become the major markers of Maharashtra’s politics. We often talk only about who is in power and who is not, and how political leaders can change their alignments at any time,” he says.
There is, however, no certainty about how Sharad Pawar will respond to these overtures. “If Ajit dada had been alive, the merger would probably have happened by now,” says a source close to the Pawar family. Whether Ajit Pawar would in the end have consented to such an arrangement is still a matter of speculation, especially in light of his political choices and public stances.
Sule, however, is keen to shift the conversation away from the arithmetic of a possible merger. She argues that political parties should be discussing policy and public concerns rather than constantly calculating who will be in power. “Where has the idea of public service gone?” asks Sule.
Sharad Pawar appears quite happy to maintain ambiguity regarding any possible merger at present. Sources close to him caution observers against interpreting anything concrete from his reluctance to take a call on either front.
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Ashlin Mathew is Senior Associate Editor, Outlook