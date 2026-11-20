When the Union Cabinet approved a ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers on November 4, New Delhi quietly conceded what the barracks have been saying since 2022—“four years is too short to make a soldier”. It was the right call, but a fix announced weeks before around 18,300 Agniveers were due to walk out is still a patch, and a patch is not yet a policy.
Let’s give credit where it is due. Up to 25 per cent of each batch will still enter the regular cadre after four years, while the remaining 75 per cent, instead of leaving with a Seva Nidhi cheque, will get two more years and a shot at regular enrolment.
The government calls this a pathway for all Agniveers, but the fine print says otherwise. Absorption after six years hinges on willingness, fitness, discipline and service-specific criteria, which makes it a conditional promise rather than a guarantee.
The sweeteners look decent on paper, though. The reported monthly pay rises to about Rs 43,500 in the fifth year and Rs 47,500 in the sixth. For those leaving after six years, the government’s contribution to the Seva Nidhi corpus is also expected to increase to 70 per cent. The official financial structure, however, has yet to be set out in full.
The military logic is hard to argue with. Analysts reckon the Army alone is 150,000–200,000 soldiers short of its authorised strength of about 1.3 million, with annual Agnipath intakes of 45,000–50,000 set against roughly 60,000–65,000 retirements a year.
Releasing trained hands at the four-year mark would have turned that shortfall into a permanent churn of half-seasoned personnel. No commander on the frontiers would want that.
The Logic Behind the Move
Now comes the awkward part. Agnipath was sold on one big idea, a younger force, and the logic was simple: recruit young, keep a quarter, release the rest and let a steady stream of fresh intake hold the average age down.
The revision complicates the logic behind that calculation. Recruited between 17.5 and 21 years of age, an Agniveer will now finish six years at anything from 23.5 to 27, and everyone willing and eligible can then step into the regular cadre.
The 25 per cent figure remains the initial absorption benchmark, but it is not necessarily the ceiling on eventual regular recruitment. The services will now hold on to far more people for far longer. Several ministers have welcomed the change, saying it will make the Army more youthful. Perhaps this may be true as compared with the pre-Agnipath scheme, but hardly when compared with the scheme’s own founding promise.
Absorption after six years hinges on willingness, fitness, discipline and service-specific criteria, which makes it a conditional promise rather than a guarantee.
The good news is that this is rectifiable without undoing the reform. First, hold the entry age where it is; the 2022 relaxation to 23 should remain a one-off, not a habit. Second, stop treating six years as a one-size-fits-all number. On June 30, just before his retirement, the former chief of Army staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, had emphasised that any refinement to the Agnipath scheme should be guided by operational requirements and field experience rather than predetermined numbers. The same principle could inform decisions on trades, particularly in specialised and technology-intensive domains.
Retain more technical specialists in the Navy and Air Force at the four-year mark and be tougher on general-duty roles. Radar operators, avionic technicians and cyber specialists take years to become dependable, so those services arguably need the longer tenure more than anyone, and a blanket formula serves neither them nor the infantry.
Third, credit at least part of the Agniveer years towards pensionable service, so that those absorbed after six years serve a shorter-regular term and leave younger. That would restore some of the age balance and ease the pension grievance in one stroke, though the finance ministry will certainly have views.
The Promotion Puzzle
Then there is the seniority puzzle. Those absorbed after six years will rank below the 25 per cent taken in at four, so two people from the same batch, in the same uniform, doing the same job, could end up with different promotion prospects for life.
The services should publish rules on seniority, pay fixation and promotion well before the first extended cohort reaches the six-year mark. They should also seriously consider reckoning seniority from the original enrolment date, with merit rewarded through promotion rather than a permanent head start.
Day-to-day life is the next gap. Agniveers get up to 30 days of annual leave against 90 for regular soldiers, and marriage is barred during the first four years. “Critical gaps remain regarding marriage restrictions, leave, battle casualty pensions and risk cover. Extending service to six years solves operational shortages partially, but prolongs uncertainty for recruits. The armed forces should lift the marriage restriction after four years and allow them to marry during their two-year extension,” says Major General Sudhakar Jee (retd).
The services should publish rules on seniority, pay fixation and promotion well before the first extended cohort reaches the six-year mark.
The government is reportedly considering lifting that bar, including for those on the second tour, and it should do so quickly. Asking a 24-year-old posted in a forward area to postpone family life is hard to defend. Permission alone, however, will be cosmetic without housing support where available, medical cover for dependants and leave rules that allow soldiers to spend time with their families.
“The marriage restriction has created social difficulties for Agniveers. Extending service to six years could make finding suitable matches harder, particularly in rural areas where marriages are arranged at a younger age. They should be allowed to marry during the extended tenure,” says Jee.
The deepest gap, though, is risk cover. Families of Agniveers killed in service reportedly receive an ex gratia payment of Rs 44 lakh, but no gratuity or family pension, while those disabled get a lump sum rather than a lifelong disability pension. They also get Rs 48 lakh insurance cover, full pay for the unserved period of engagement and accumulated Seva Nidhi balance. Someone who loses a limb at 22 will have to live with the disability for decades. A cheque, however large, eventually runs out.
The government should extend disability pension, family pension and access to the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme to every Agniveer from the first day. It should also create a proper medical transition framework for those boarded out, with continued treatment, independent disability assessment, remustering where possible and vocational rehabilitation.
People who share the same risks should not get a different safety net because they came in through a different door.
The new skill certification is a good idea, but certificates do not hire anyone by themselves. Linking them to assured lateral entry into paramilitary forces and state police would turn a piece of paper into a livelihood for those who do leave, especially technicians whose training the state has already paid for.
Transparency matters as much as money. If the criteria for the six-year screening stay opaque, the extra two years will feel like a long audition with no published rules, and the anxiety the government hoped to remove will simply move to year six. Clear, objective and pre-announced benchmarks would cost nothing and would calm a great deal.
None of this means Agnipath should be scrapped. The first batch has not yet completed its cycle and the final verdict must wait for evidence. But armies are not apps to be patched every quarter. Repeated tinkering without a published manpower plan or parliamentary scrutiny erodes trust among those who serve and those who might.
Whether an Agniveer’s service becomes a career or merely a long detour will be decided not by the Cabinet’s decision on November 4, but by what the government does next.
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Anish Kumar is Strategic Affairs Editor, Outlook