Rajendra Pal Gautam said Congress is in talks with the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election
He said Congress has already shared its preferred seats and wants a respectful alliance with clarity before December 15-20
Gautam said Congress has strengthened itself in Uttar Pradesh and can seek a larger role in any alliance
Congress is in talks with the Samajwadi Party for an alliance in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly election, with Rajendra Pal Gautam, the party’s Uttar Pradesh Chairman, saying his party is stronger now and does not see the Owaisi-Azad front as a threat.
In an interview with The Hindustan Times, Gautam said seat-sharing talks with the SP were continuing and would be politically important for next year’s state poll. He also argued that Congress had rebuilt its position in Uttar Pradesh enough to seek a larger role in any alliance
Gautam told the outlet that the party had strengthened itself in the state, that the Owaisi-Azad alliance did not pose a threat and that Congress wanted clarity from the SP soon to avoid drift before the election.
Seat Talks Timeline
Congress has already shared its preferred seats with the SP, Gautam said. “We have given a list of preferred seats to the SP. We want an alliance with the SP but it must be a respectful alliance.”
He tied that demand to Rahul Gandhi’s public line on the alliance. “Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also said that it will be a respectful alliance.” Gautam added, “We are mentally prepared for it.”
A meeting on seat distribution is due next week, he said in the interview, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood, PCC chief Aradhana Mishra and Gautam set to attend from the Congress side. He also set out a timeline for closure. “In this regard, my own opinion is that the agreement must be in place before December 15-20.”
Past Alliance Math
Gautam pointed to past alliance results to argue that Congress adds value to partners in Uttar Pradesh. “When the SP entered into an alliance with the BSP, they got only 15 seats. When they came with us, they got 37, and we got six.”
He credited that improvement to Rahul Gandhi. “This is the result of Rahul Gandhi’s popularity and the way he raised key issues.”
The wider alliance arithmetic has become sharper after Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad formed the Samajik Parivartan Morcha. Gautam rejected the popular belif that the alliance will end up benefitting the ruling dispensation. “Voters are intelligent. They know who is behind this alliance and who can actually benefit from it.” He added, “People of UP have taken note of the West Bengal and Bihar elections. Dalits and Muslims have understood the BJP’s ploy.”
Law Order Counterattack
Gautam’s attack on the BJP also extended to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is widely seen as one of the party’s most popular chief ministers and is often credited with improving law and order. Gautam rejected that claim and focused on bulldozer action.
“The bulldozers have destroyed people’s homes,” he said. “The BJP is trying to showcase him.”
He said Congress would try to challenge that image across the state. “But we will expose them in the slums, in villages, in the panchayats, in the nook and corner of the state.” He added, “We have proof of what happened in villages.” “We will circulate videos.”