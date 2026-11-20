The wider alliance arithmetic has become sharper after Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad formed the Samajik Parivartan Morcha. Gautam rejected the popular belif that the alliance will end up benefitting the ruling dispensation. “Voters are intelligent. They know who is behind this alliance and who can actually benefit from it.” He added, “People of UP have taken note of the West Bengal and Bihar elections. Dalits and Muslims have understood the BJP’s ploy.”