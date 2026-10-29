Congress November 1 Rally: What Is Planned And Why Uttar Pradesh Matters

Congress plans a mock impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and a November 1 rally.
Uttar Pradesh Congress faces a target of mobilising at least 50,000 workers.
SP won five recent UP MLC seats, improving its tally from three.
The Congress is preparing to turn its campaign against alleged “vote chori” into a weekend show of strength in Delhi, with a mock impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar followed by a November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan. For its Uttar Pradesh unit, the mobilisation is also a test of organisation months before the 2027 Assembly elections.
The campaign comes as the Samajwadi Party has improved its position in UP’s Legislative Council elections. The BJP finished with six seats and SP with five, compared with six and three respectively in 2020.
What Is Congress Planning?
The INDIA bloc’s immediate demand is Kumar’s removal over alleged irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
According to The Indian Express, opposition leaders are preparing to hold their “public impeachment” at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence at 10, Rajaji Marg on Saturday after permission for the same was denied at Ramlila Maidan was denied. The rally remains scheduled for Sunday, November 1.
The proposed impeachment is a symbolic political proceeding, separate from Parliament’s formal removal process.
“We have submitted multiple motions in both Houses of Parliament to impeach Gyanesh Kumar. But despite having the required numbers, our motions have not been accepted in either House. Now, we have no choice but to impeach him in public,” a senior Congress MP told The Indian Express.
Earlier reports placed the mock proceeding on October 30; the newspaper’s latest account describes preparations for Saturday.
How Will The Mock Proceeding Work?
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will preside, according to a source who attended Thursday’s planning meeting at Kharge’s residence, The Indian Express reported.
Kharge is expected to introduce the motion, representatives of INDIA bloc parties will speak, and Rahul Gandhi will sum up. Lawyers, civil society representatives and people alleging that their names were deleted during SIR are also expected to participate.
“It is a representation of Parliament. We will not have anyone acting as members from Treasury benches,” the source told the newspaper.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal have inspected preparations. A stage has been erected on the bungalow’s lawn, and the programme is expected to conclude with the national anthem.
Why Uttar Pradesh Is Central To Turnout Plan On Nov 1
For the November 1 rally, Congress has assigned mobilisation targets to neighbouring states, with western UP and the Braj region carrying much of the responsibility because of their proximity to Delhi.
Hindustan Times reported that the UP unit faces a target of bringing at least 50,000 workers. Separately, The Indian Express reported a target of at least 25,000 for western UP.
“West and Braj zones, among the six zones, will take major responsibility because of their proximity to Delhi. We have also appointed observers for all 75 districts, who are coordinating to ensure representation from every district,” UP Congress president Aradhana Mishra said.
Saharanpur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat, Moradabad and Bulandshahr are among the western districts being counted on. Agra, Aligarh, Hathras, Etah and Firozabad are among the mobilisation centres in Braj.
Haryana Congress is making its own turnout push. After a preparatory meeting, MP Deepender Hooda said: “While this is a collective effort by the INDIA bloc, Haryana will contribute the largest number of participants.”
What Does Rahul Gandhi Want The Rally To Convey?
Gandhi has framed the gathering around constitutional rights rather than Congress alone.
“This is not a march for any single political party — it is a march for the very soul of India,” he said on X.
He has invited student groups regardless of political affiliation and urged people concerned about democracy, the Constitution and freedom of expression to participate.
The opposition has claimed a prospective gathering of more than 10 lakh people.
What Do The UP MLC Results Add?
The Council results give SP a specific gain to cite before the Assembly campaign. Its tally rose from three to five, while the BJP’s remained at six.
SP’s Kanti Singh defeated BJP incumbent Awanish Kumar Singh in the Lucknow graduates’ constituency. Akash Agrawal won the Agra teachers’ seat for SP after holding it as an Independent. SP also retained the Allahabad-Jhansi graduates’ seat and both Varanasi constituencies.
Reacting on X, Akhilesh Yadav declared: “The MLC elections have packed up the BJP’s bags and baggage.”
How Could The Campaign Affect The 2027 Contest?
The protests give Congress and SP a common issue around which to organise public meetings, contact voters and mobilise workers.
SP has already connected the dispute to UP. Akhilesh Yadav alleged duplicate entries in Azamgarh and Gorakhpur on October 12, while party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq said SP had raised electoral issues “from the streets to the Assembly”.
The alliance also has the 2024 Lok Sabha result to build on: SP won 37 UP seats and Congress six, against the BJP’s 33. However, their Assembly strengths differ sharply. In 2022, SP won 111 seats and Congress only two.
What Resistance Does The Campaign Face?
Delhi traders have sought postponement until after the festive season, citing fears of traffic restrictions and business disruption. Delhi Police has separately clarified that it has no law-and-order objection to the November 1 rally, subject to conditions and permission from the land-owning authority.
The BJP is challenging the campaign’s premise. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on October 22: “These protests and demonstrations will not achieve anything,” urging opposition parties to focus on governance.