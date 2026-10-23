Akhilesh Yadav met Azam Khan’s wife after visiting the jailed SP leader, saying, “Azam was, Azam is, and Azam will remain.”
The meeting has renewed focus on Khan’s political influence and the SP’s prospects in western Uttar Pradesh.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has criticised Akhilesh Yadav’s stand on Muslim issues, raising questions about representation.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav met jailed party leader Azam Khan at Rampur district jail on Thursday. The meeting comes at a crucial time as the party prepares for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Beyond the personal interaction, it carries political significance as the SP seeks to retain its support base in western Uttar Pradesh, particularly among Muslim voters, and counter questions over its relationship with one of its most prominent Muslim leaders.
After meeting Khan in jail, Akhilesh also met his wife, Dr Tazeen Fatma, at the family’s residence. Addressing the media, Yadav said, “Azam was, Azam is, and Azam will remain,” asserting that the party leader continued to hold an important place in the organisation.
Akhilesh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of filing false cases against Khan and alleged that the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University had been deliberately targeted. He also described the party’s relationship with Rampur as both political and emotional.
Fatma, Khan’s wife, said the conversation with Akhilesh was family-oriented and that there had been no discussion about political tickets. She also dismissed the possibility of a rift between Khan and the SP chief, saying Khan regarded Akhilesh as his own child.
The meeting comes amid renewed political attention on Khan’s position within the SP, the party’s prospects in western Uttar Pradesh and the potential challenge from Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), whose chief has recently criticised Akhilesh Yadav’s stand on Muslim issues.
Who Is Azam Khan And Why Does He Matter To The SP?
Azam Khan is a founding member of the Samajwadi Party and a ten-time MLA from Rampur. Over the years, he emerged as one of the most prominent Muslim leaders in Uttar Pradesh politics and held key ministerial portfolios during the SP government led by Akhilesh Yadav from 2012 to 2017.
Khan’s importance extends beyond his electoral record. He has built a network of party workers and supporters in Rampur and neighbouring districts, while his long association with the SP has made him a significant figure among sections of the Muslim electorate.
His absence from active campaigning has left a gap in the party’s regional leadership. For the SP, maintaining its relationship with Khan is therefore not merely a matter of personal loyalty. It also has implications for the party’s organisational strength and its efforts to retain support in western Uttar Pradesh.
Akhilesh’s visit publicly reaffirms their political association at a time when the SP will be looking to maintain unity within its ranks and prevent questions over Khan’s position from becoming a larger political issue.
Why This Visit Matters Ahead Of UP Elections 2027
Western Uttar Pradesh will be an important region for the SP as it seeks to consolidate its electoral position. The Moradabad division, comprising Rampur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha and Bijnor, has a complex electoral landscape shaped by caste equations, Muslim voters, local leadership and candidate selection.
The 2022 Assembly election offers an indication of the SP’s position in the region. The party won five of the six Assembly seats in Moradabad district, three of the five in Rampur, three of the four in Sambhal and two of the four in Amroha.
These results underline the party’s electoral strength in parts of the region, although its performance cannot be attributed to Khan alone.
Ahead of the 2027 polls, the SP will need to retain its existing support base while reaching out to other communities. Candidate selection, alliances, local anti-incumbency and the party’s ability to sustain support among Muslim voters while expanding its appeal will all shape its electoral strategy.
Khan’s local network could help the SP assess candidates, strengthen outreach and mobilise party workers. His influence may remain relevant even if his legal circumstances prevent him from campaigning directly. The meeting, in this sense, is also about keeping an important regional political relationship intact ahead of the election.
The AIMIM Challenge
The SP has traditionally received substantial support from Muslim voters in Uttar Pradesh. However, maintaining that support requires the party to address questions of political representation and its relationship with prominent Muslim leaders.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been active in Rampur and has criticised the SP leadership over its treatment and representation of Muslim political leaders. His interventions offer the AIMIM an opportunity to challenge the SP’s position among sections of the Muslim electorate.
The extent of any electoral impact remains uncertain and will depend on local candidates, organisational strength and constituency-level political dynamics. Nevertheless, the challenge for the SP goes beyond whether the AIMIM can win seats. It also concerns whether criticism of the party’s handling of senior Muslim leaders can affect voter confidence or complicate its efforts to consolidate support.
Akhilesh’s public reaffirmation of his relationship with Khan can be read as an attempt to counter that narrative and signal that Khan remains an important part of the party. But a public show of solidarity alone will not determine the SP’s electoral position.
The larger test will be whether the party can translate its political messaging into sustained engagement with voters across western Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Political Reaction
UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his meeting with jailed party leader Azam Khan, questioning the timing of the visit ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Speaking to ANI in Ambedkar Nagar, Rajbhar said Akhilesh was meeting Khan only now, with elections approaching. He said Muslims were demanding education, healthcare, jobs and equal rights, and were increasingly raising questions about their rights and political representation.
“If Akhilesh Yadav genuinely cares about Muslims, he should announce that he will make a Muslim Chief Minister whether or not his party comes to power,” Rajbhar noted.