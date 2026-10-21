UP Minister Rajbhar Announces Azamgarh Rally To Challenge SP’s ‘Stronghold’ Claim

Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced a ‘Samajik Samrasta Maharally’ in Azamgarh on November 29 to challenge the SP’s stronghold claim.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders are expected to attend the rally.
Azamgarh’s current political landscape favours the SP, with Dharmendra Yadav as its Lok Sabha MP and all 10 Assembly constituencies represented by SP MLAs following the 2022 elections.
Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced a ‘Samajik Samrasta Maharally’ in Azamgarh on November 29, saying the event will challenge the Samajwadi Party’s claim over the district.
The rally will be held at the ITI ground in Azamgarh. Rajbhar said the event would seek to dispel the perception that the district remains a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party (SP), led by Akhilesh Yadav.
Claiming that the rally would weaken the SP’s political position in the district, Rajbhar said it would counter the party’s assertion that Azamgarh is its traditional base. He also claimed that the SP’s influence would come under serious pressure after the event.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also expected to mobilise its leaders for the rally. BJP national president Nitin Nabin is said to be among those expected to attend, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior party leaders.
The proposed event is being positioned as an opportunity for the BJP and the SBSP to demonstrate their political strength in Azamgarh, where the SP has maintained a significant political presence.
Preparations for the November 29 rally are expected to gather pace in the coming days, with the SBSP presenting it as a major political mobilisation aimed at challenging the SP’s hold over the district.
Rajbhar said the rally would seek to change public perceptions of Azamgarh’s political landscape and challenge the idea that the district belongs exclusively to the SP.
Azamgarh is currently represented by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dharmendra Yadav in the Lok Sabha. The district has 10 Assembly constituencies, all represented by SP MLAs following the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. This electoral dominance underpins the perception of Azamgarh as an SP stronghold, which Om Prakash Rajbhar has vowed to challenge through his November 29 rally.