UP Minister Rajbhar Announces Azamgarh Rally To Challenge SP’s ‘Stronghold’ Claim

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar says, "We will hold a Samajik Samrasta Maha Rally at the ITI ground in Azamgarh on the 29th. BJP National President Nitin Nabin, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the state president and other senior leaders will attend the event. On the same day, we will uproot and eliminate what Akhilesh Ji calls the Samajwadi Party's stronghold. No one will even know where the Samajwadi Party has gone."