Empty chairs at a PDA conference in Kannauj triggered a Samajwadi Party organisational shake-up.
Akhilesh Yadav dissolved the district unit and removed leaders from organisational positions.
The BJP seized on the poor turnout to question the Samajwadi Party’s PDA outreach ahead of 2027 polls.
A poorly attended workers’ conference in Kannauj has prompted the Samajwadi Party (SP) to dissolve its entire district unit and remove leaders from various organisational posts, turning an event meant to strengthen its PDA outreach into a political embarrassment.
The conference was organised by SP state president Shyamlal Pal at the party office in Kannauj. Videos circulating on social media showed several leaders seated on the stage, while rows of chairs in front of them remained largely empty.
The episode has drawn particular attention because Kannauj is represented in the Lok Sabha by SP president Akhilesh Yadav. The poor turnout has raised questions about the local organisation’s ability to mobilise workers for a programme led by the party’s state president.
Empty Chairs Give BJP An Opening
The visuals quickly became a political talking point, with BJP leaders using them to question the SP’s PDA outreach. PDA stands for Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak, referring to backward classes, Dalits and minorities.
The BJP argued that PDA remained a political slogan for Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that the conference turnout contradicted the party’s stated commitment to these communities.
The episode also offered an awkward reversal for the SP, whose social media accounts have frequently targeted the BJP over thin crowds at rallies addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Beyond the optics, the turnout raised concerns about whether the Kannauj unit could bring party workers together for an organisational event.
Kannauj's Political Significance
Kannauj has a long association with the Yadav family. Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, Dimple Yadav, have both represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha, with Akhilesh currently serving as its MP.
The district’s political importance has made the conference’s poor attendance more conspicuous. Despite the presence of local leaders on the stage, the gathering failed to attract the expected number of workers.
The party subsequently dissolved the entire district unit and removed leaders holding organisational positions, signalling that local office-bearers would be held accountable for the failure to mobilise support.
Earlier Organisational Shake-Ups
This is not the first time Akhilesh has dissolved district units following local controversies.
The party had earlier dismantled its organisations in Etah and Kasganj after a confrontation involving senior leaders reportedly exposed competing centres of influence. In Gorakhpur, the district unit was dissolved after a video allegedly showing a Thakur leader assaulting a Nishad leader at a party programme circulated on social media.
The circumstances differed, ranging from internal disputes to an alleged physical altercation. In Kannauj, the trigger was the poor turnout at the PDA conference.
The latest action points to an effort by Akhilesh to tighten organisational discipline. However, the repeated dissolution of district units also raises questions about the party’s local structures and their ability to deliver on organisational expectations.
For the BJP, the Kannauj episode provides fresh ammunition to challenge the SP’s PDA outreach in Akhilesh’s home ground.