Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

Lucknow Posters Depict Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Elon Musk As Faces Of Ravana Ahead Of Dussehra

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

The posters were reportedly put up by the Sanatan Raksha Sangathan and accuse the personalities featured of being opposed to India’s interests

image Prefer on Google
Lucknow Posters Depict Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Elon Musk As Faces Of Ravana Ahead Of Dussehra
The Poster In Question Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Posters titled “Sanatan Bharat Ke Virodhi Ravan” have appeared at several intersections in Lucknow, depicting Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Elon Musk and other public figures as Ravana’s ten heads.

  • The posters have reportedly been put up by the Sanatan Raksha Sangathan.

  • Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad alleged that the BJP was concerned about Akhilesh Yadav’s popularity.

Posters titled “Sanatan Bharat Ke Virodhi Ravan” have surfaced at several intersections in Lucknow ahead of Dussehra, featuring Indian and international public figures depicted as the ten heads of Ravana. The posters were reportedly put up by the Sanatan Raksha Sangathan and accuse the personalities featured of being opposed to India’s interests.

Those named include Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, billionaire Elon Musk, Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus, advocate Prashant Bhushan and deceased gangster-politicians Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari, among others.

The posters bring together political leaders, international figures and individuals associated with criminal cases under a common “Bharat Virodhi” narrative. By invoking Ravana’s ten-headed form, traditionally associated with Dussehra, the organisation has given the festival’s symbolism a political dimension.

SP's Focus Is On 403 UP Assembly Seats: Akhilesh

By PTI

Samajwadi Party Worker Removes Poster

In a separate video, a Samajwadi Party worker was seen removing one of the posters from a public spot in Lucknow.

Related Content
Workers prepare effigies of demon king ‘Ravana’ ahead of the ‘Dussehra’ festival, in Patna, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Rahul Gandhi - ANI
Poster War Ahead Of UP Assembly Polls - ANI
PM Modi - Photo- PTI

Reacting to the posters, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad alleged that the BJP was concerned about Akhilesh Yadav’s growing popularity and credibility ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

“The 2027 elections are approaching, and the BJP is worried about the growing popularity and credibility of Akhilesh Yadav. As the elections draw closer, their anxiety is increasing. That is why such things are being done through posters, false statements and misleading claims. However, all these efforts will fail,” Prasad said.

The posters have surfaced ahead of Dussehra, a festival that marks the victory of good over evil and traditionally commemorates the defeat of Ravana by Lord Ram. The organisation’s choice of figures and the allegations implied by the posters have brought the symbolism into the political arena ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories