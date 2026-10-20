Ten Indian Films Driven By Dussehra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought together Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for a passionate, searing desi spin on Romeo and Juliet. As the nine nights of Navratri unfold, the conflict between the two clans reaches a breaking point. The tragic resolution of the film takes place on Dussehra. The emotional and visual maximalism rises into a syncretic whole. As the giant Ravan effigy burns in the background to mark the 10th day of the festival, Ram and Leela shoot each other simultaneously to protect their love from being torn apart or tarnished by their warring families. They realise their positions as chieftains renders their union impossible. However, just as Ram and Leela pull their triggers, the latter's mother discovers a betrayal, kills the traitor and calls for an end to the war.