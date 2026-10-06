Congress' New UP Team: Mona's SP Link, Masood's Rise And The 2027 Alliance Test

He sharpened his attack in July. "Muslims' mosques are being demolished, madrassas are being razed, injustice is being meted out to Muslims, and atrocities are being committed against Dalits. They ought to speak up on these issues, too. But they (SP leaders) won't do that; instead, they target me. If you genuinely want to fight the BJP, then finalise the alliance... If you don't want to do anything on the ground, then it means you are not honest," Masood said.