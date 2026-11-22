Vijay Shankar won Player of the Match in the Italia T10 League, receiving the trophy from former selector MSK Prasad
Shankar shared a photo with Prasad captioned "4D unlocked," prompting Ambati Rayudu to joke about being left out
The viral banter playfully revisited Prasad's infamous 2019 World Cup "3D player" remark that saw Shankar replace Rayudu
Former India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has embarked on a new chapter in his career following his retirement from Indian domestic cricket and the IPL earlier in 2026. Now plying his trade in overseas franchise leagues, the 35-year-old is currently representing the Venice Livewires in the ongoing Italia T10 League.
Shankar made an immediate impact in the tournament, guiding his side to a comfortable six-wicket victory over the Milan Icons with a brisk, unbeaten 34 off 20 balls while chasing a 77-run target, earning himself the Player of the Match award.
The Viral '4D' Post And Rayudu’s Cheeky Reply
What turned a routine T10 presentation into a viral social media moment was the man handing over the trophy—former India chief selector MSK Prasad. Leaning straight into cricket folklore, Shankar shared a picture of himself receiving the award and cheque from Prasad with a cheeky, self-aware caption: "4D unlocked."
The post instantly cracked up fans and former teammates alike, with Ambati Rayudu hilariously jumping into the banter by quoting the post with, "How can you guys leave me out of this conversation."
The 2019 World Cup '3D' Backstory
The joke is a direct callback to one of Indian cricket’s most infamous selection controversies ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup. Despite being groomed as India’s primary No. 4 batter, Rayudu was unexpectedly dropped from the 15-man squad in favor of Shankar.
Justifying the call, MSK Prasad had famously described Shankar as a "three-dimensional" (3D) player capable of contributing with bat, ball, and in the field. Heartbroken by the snub, Rayudu had fired back with a viral, sarcastic tweet stating he had ordered a "new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup." Seven years later, both veterans proved there is zero bad blood left, turning an old selection sore spot into pure comedy gold.