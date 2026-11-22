Justifying the call, MSK Prasad had famously described Shankar as a "three-dimensional" (3D) player capable of contributing with bat, ball, and in the field. Heartbroken by the snub, Rayudu had fired back with a viral, sarcastic tweet stating he had ordered a "new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup." Seven years later, both veterans proved there is zero bad blood left, turning an old selection sore spot into pure comedy gold.