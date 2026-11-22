Alleged RJD supporters created a ruckus on Nitish Setu shortly after PM Narendra Modi inaugurated it on Saturday, November 21
Videos purportedly showed NDA posters being torn down and slogans raised for Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav
The disruption took place on the six-lane bridge in Vaishali district and reportedly lasted nearly 40 minutes
Alleged Rashtriya Janata Dal supporters created a ruckus on Bihar’s newly opened Nitish Setu hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it on Saturday, November 21, tearing down National Democratic Alliance posters and raising slogans for Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.
The disruption took place on the six-lane bridge in Vaishali district shortly after the opening of the project over the River Ganga. Videos purportedly showing the incident later spread widely on social media and drew political reactions.
The episode matters because the NDA government had projected the bridge opening as a major infrastructure marker for Bihar. The incident quickly shifted attention from the inauguration to a fresh BJP-RJD confrontation and questions over the protest on a newly opened public project.
Bridge Disruption Details
Footage circulating online purportedly shows a group carrying RJD flags gathering on the newly inaugurated bridge and pulling down posters and banners put up along the structure.
Several people are also seen riding motorcycles and moving around the bridge while slogans are raised in support of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Some of the videos circulating online also purportedly contain abusive remarks.
Accounts of the incident carried by media outlets indicate the commotion lasted nearly 40 minutes. The videos have since fed a wider political debate over the conduct of the protesters and the way opposition was registered at the site.
The incident has triggered a political clash between the BJP and the RJD. BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar Sharma accused the opposition party of engaging in political theatre instead of welcoming a major development project.
Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the bridge on Saturday in the presence of Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, ANI reported.
Nitish Setu Project
Nitish Setu is an extradosed cable-stayed bridge built over the River Ganga. The bridge is a Rs 4,280-crore project.
The 19.7-km project links Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It includes a 9.7-km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads.
Those specifications explain why the opening carried political weight. The bridge connects two districts across the Ganga and was presented as a major addition to Bihar’s road network.
State leaders had welcomed the opening before the disruption. Bihar Minister Sheela Mandal described Modi’s visit and the bridge inauguration as a matter of pride for the state.
“This is a moment of pride for Bihar. Our respected Prime Minister visits Bihar frequently; this is a matter of great pride for all of us. This is an even greater moment of pride,” Mandal told ANI.
BJP MLA Lakhendra Kumar Raushan also backed the decision to name the bridge after Nitish Kumar. “Nitish Kumar has served as a bridge for the development of the entire state of Bihar. The decision by the Prime Minister and the NDA government to name a bridge ‘Nitish Setu’ after Nitish Kumar is not just an honour for him but for the people of Bihar as well.” Raushan told ANI.