Jha raised the issue at a press conference at the party headquarters in Patna.
He alleged that Choudhary remained in service while holding multiple posts at once.
Bihar Governor’s Secretariat has sought legal opinion from the Advocate General on whether Choudhary’s dual roles violate ‘office of profit’ rules.
RJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday demanded the disqualification of Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary from the state legislative council over an alleged office-of-profit issue. Jha said his party would pursue the matter to its appropriate end.
As per PTI, Bihar Governor’s Secretariat has sought legal opinion from the Advocate General on whether Choudhary’s dual roles violate ‘office of profit’ rules. Jha raised the issue at a press conference at the party headquarters in Patna.
College Appointment Claims
Jha alleged that Choudhary was selected and joined as a lecturer at A N College under the name of Ashok Kumar. He said the minister joined the college at the age of 56-57.
He further alleged that Choudhary remained in service while holding multiple posts at once. The allegation also hinges on identity details in the appointment, with Jha claiming Choudhary was referred to as Ashok Kumar in the college appointment. He used that claim to question the validity of Choudhary’s position in the legislative council.
Lien And Rules
Jha cited service rules, saying university service rules across the country do not allow a lien during the probation period.
He alleged that Choudhary applied for a lien the day after joining the college. Jha said the application was filed so Choudhary could discharge his ministerial duties.
That sequence lies at the centre of the RJD’s case. Jha said the claimed conflict between university service rules and Choudhary’s ministerial responsibilities strengthened the party’s demand for his disqualification from the state legislative council.