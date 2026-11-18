3 of rice mill owning family held for diverting 2 500 tonnes of pds rice tncsc official suspended

3 Of Rice Mill-Owning Family Held For Diverting 2,500 Tonnes Of PDS Rice, TNCSC Official Suspended

P PTI Published at: 18 November 2026 1:18 pm

Three members of a rice mill-owning family and a TNCSC official have been arrested and suspended following the illegal diversion of 2,500 tonnes of PDS rice intended for public distribution

P PTI Published at: 18 November 2026 1:18 pm

Three members of a rice mill-owning family and a TNCSC official have been arrested