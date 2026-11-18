Three members of a Trichy-based rice-milling family were arrested for illegally diverting 2,500 tonnes of PDS rice meant for the government.
The illicit diversion into the open market caused an estimated loss of Rs 22.2 crore to the exchequer.
Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) regional manager K. Kumaravel was suspended in connection with the scam.
Three members of a rice mill-owning family here have been arrested for allegedly siphoning off 2,500 tonnes of public distribution system rice worth Rs 22 crore and selling it on the open market, police said on Wednesday
Law enforcement authorities said that they have apprehended three members of a mill-owning family following revelations that they systematically diverted thousands of tonnes of grain meant for welfare distribution.
The accused, identified as 57-year-old Shanmugam, owner of the Manapparai-based rice mill, along with his joint-owner wife D Vanitha and 26-year-old son S Rangarajan were booked under Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act alongside multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Following their arrest, the trio was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.
Tiruchirapalli Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh noted that investigators were digging deeper to uncover whether this massive pilferage points to a broader network involving other regional rice mills.
According to police findings, the owners cashed in on substantial quantities of PDS rice over several months for personal enrichment, while authorities simultaneously probe whether similar fraudulent operations occurred in previous years.
Although the bulk 2,500-tonne diversion officially targeted the 2025–26 season, investigators were actively examining whether the scheme dates all the way back to 2022, when Shanmugam originally secured the paddy hulling contract.
In a swift administrative crackdown running parallel to the criminal proceedings, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation regional manager K Kumaravel has faced suspension, and a formal departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.