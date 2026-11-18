MS Dhoni retired from the Indian Premier League on November 17
He will join Chennai Super Kings as team mentor for the upcoming season
His fans refer to him as 'Thala', but do you know why?
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings over the last two decades. Donning the iconic yellow jersey with '7' on his back, MS Dhoni has single-handedly won matches countless times.
He carved such a deep connection with Chennai fans that they affectionately began referring to him as 'Thala'.
Over the years, this evolved into a massive social media phenomenon and meme culture. Today, virtually anything that adds, subtracts, divides, or multiplies to seven is instantly celebrated with the viral catchphrase, "Thala for a reason."
But have you ever wondered what 'Thala' even mean and how it got so popularised in meme culture that it carved out a personality of its own?
What Does 'Thala' Mean?
'Thala' is a Tamil word that translates to leader, boss, chief, or captain. The term was popularized by Chennai fans, who saw their team lift the IPL trophy five times, making them the joint-most successful team in the league.
South Indian film fans have a long history of giving grand nicknames to movie stars. Chiranjeevi is known as 'Megastar', while Pushpa star Allu Arjun is referred to as 'Icon Star', and Mahesh Babu is known as 'Superstar'.
Dhoni is not the only player to be awarded a nickname by fans for his performance with Chennai Super Kings. Suresh Raina was known as 'Chinna Thala'.
Thala For A Reason
Dhoni has worn the number '7' jersey from the very start of his career. Fans have recognised the iconic jersey from afar.
'Thala for a reason' is used to credit Dhoni for his game-changing decisions, calls only he could make. However, it snowballed into an internet phenomenon and became part of Dhoni's identity.
Brands used 'Thala for a reason' memes to promote their products, and it became cool to do it.
A New Role
The beloved 'Thala' of Chennai Super Kings has retired from the IPL as a player and will be seen in the franchise dugout in a new role as team mentor.
CSK will pin their hopes on Dhoni to lead them to a new dawn, as he did when he took over as captain of the side.
Chennai have had a tough couple of seasons, winning their last trophy in 2023, and the franchise has since seen a decline.