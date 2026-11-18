Why is ms dhoni called thala the story behind iconic nickname retirement ipl

Why Is MS Dhoni Called 'Thala'? The Story Behind Iconic Nickname

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 18 November 2026 12:20 pm

On November 17, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the IPL as a player, transitioning into a new role as team mentor for the Chennai Super Kings. Affectionately known as 'Thala' among his legions of fans, but do you know the story behind the name?

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 18 November 2026 12:20 pm

MS Dhoni confirmed that he will play in IPL 2025. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra