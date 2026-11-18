MS Dhoni brought his legendary IPL playing career to a close, stepping down after nearly two decades as the heartbeat of Chennai Super Kings
Transitioning immediately from the pitch to the dugout, the veteran icon will serve as CSK's team mentor for the upcoming season
Following these retention-day squad adjustments, the franchise enters the Goa mini-auction with a renewed leadership vision
MS Dhoni has retired from the Indian Premier League, ending a playing career that defined Chennai Super Kings for nearly two decades. The exit had been coming for a while. He gave up the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2024, and CSK owner Rupa Gurunath revealed that Dhoni himself quietly suggested his name be added to the release list.
The 45-year-old confirmed the decision with an Instagram story on November 17, as CSK formally announced it.
Dhoni has accepted a role as CSK’s team mentor from the 2027 season, so he stays with the franchise. Chennai released ten players, including Dhoni, and retained 19, leaving them with INR 28.05 crore and six slots for the mini-auction in Goa on December 16.
When Was MS Dhoni Team Mentor?
It is not his first stint as a mentor, though. That came in 2021, with Team India.
MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. A year later, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced him as mentor of India’s T20 World Cup squad on September 8, 2021, at the press conference to unveil the 15-man team for the tournament in the UAE and Oman.
The move took the cricketing world by surprise. Shah said he had spoken to Dhoni in Dubai and that the former captain agreed to be mentor for the T20 World Cup only. Shah added that he had also consulted Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and head coach Ravi Shastri, who were all on the same page.
The role was honorary, with Dhoni charging no fee. The board’s thinking was clear. Dhoni had led India to the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, and he also won the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy as captain.
The appointment drew a conflict-of-interest complaint to the BCCI apex council under the Lodha reforms, since Dhoni was still captaining CSK in the IPL. He joined the squad in the UAE after leading CSK to their fourth title on October 15, 2021.
The stint did not end happily. India lost their opening two Super 12 games, to Pakistan and New Zealand, and were knocked out in the group stage. Kohli stepped down as T20I captain and Shastri’s tenure as coach ended after the tournament.
Five years later, Dhoni takes up his second mentorship role, this time in the yellow of Chennai.