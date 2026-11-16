Mentor Kevin Pietersen Leaves Australia Series Midway To Attend YouTube Summit In India

Kevin Pietersen has left England’s tour of Australia ahead of Wednesday’s ODI series decider
The three-match ODI series is level at 1-1, with England facing a decisive match
Pietersen is travelling to India for a YouTube summit as part of his work as a content creator
Kevin Pietersen has left England's tour of Australia before Wednesday's ODI series decider to attend a YouTube summit in India. The three-match series is level at 1-1.
The former England captain will stay away from the rest of the Australia tour. He is heading to India for a YouTube summit linked to his work as a content creator. His channel, The Switch, has about 829,000 followers.
The timing matters for England. Pietersen has handled batting-related work in Brendon McCullum's setup and his exit comes just before the deciding match of the ODI series.
Coaching Role Details
Pietersen joined McCullum's coaching staff this summer as a specialist mentor.
Since Marcus Trescothick moved to England's Test team full-time, Pietersen has handled most batting duties.
Pietersen, 46, is on a part-time ECB deal. The Telegraph reported that his exit had been planned after the first two ODIs in Australia, but England now go without a specialist batting coach.
Social Media Farewell
Pietersen confirmed his departure in a social media post.
Pietersen thanked Australia for the trip and joked that visiting the country after retirement was simpler than doing it as a player. He also urged England to push for a series win before he left.
He also referred to the ball-tampering controversy around Australia, writing: "And on sandpaper – my view is, I don't have a view!"
Future England Plans
Pietersen sat out England’s tri-series in Pakistan last month because of other commitments. He should be back with the coaching group for three ODIs in South Africa in January, a set of matches that will feed into England’s preparations for the next World Cup.
He had earlier ruled out taking the role on a full-time basis. "I am in this role in a very limited capacity," he had said. "I am incredibly busy away from the game. I am madly busy away from the game. I live a very peaceful [life], and [being in cricket full-time] that is not the world I want to live in."