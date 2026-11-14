Australia Vs England 1st ODI: Mahli Beardman’s Dream Debut Powers AUS To Seven-Wicket Win

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 November 2026 4:05 pm

Australia began their home summer with a commanding seven-wicket victory over England in the first ODI at Perth, riding on a sensational six-wicket haul from debutant Mahli Beardman (6/24). The 21-year-old pacer dismantled England's batting order, bowling them out for 131 in 33.4 overs, with Spencer Johnson claiming three wickets. In reply, captain Mitchell Marsh smashed a blistering 50 off 30 balls, while Cooper Connolly contributed 27 as Australia chased down the target in 24 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.