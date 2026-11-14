Australia Vs England 1st ODI: Mahli Beardman’s Dream Debut Powers AUS To Seven-Wicket Win

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Australia began their home summer with a commanding seven-wicket victory over England in the first ODI at Perth, riding on a sensational six-wicket haul from debutant Mahli Beardman (6/24). The 21-year-old pacer dismantled England's batting order, bowling them out for 131 in 33.4 overs, with Spencer Johnson claiming three wickets. In reply, captain Mitchell Marsh smashed a blistering 50 off 30 balls, while Cooper Connolly contributed 27 as Australia chased down the target in 24 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

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Australia vs England ODI Cricket highlights-Mitchell Marsh
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh celebrates after reaching his half-century during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Perth, Australia, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs England ODI Cricket highlights-Mitchell Marsh
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Perth, Australia, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs England ODI Cricket highlights-Travis Head
Australia's Travis Head is bowled by England's Gus Atkinson during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Perth, Australia, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs England ODI Cricket highlights- Mahli Beardman
Australia's Mahli Beardman leaves the field after taking six wickets during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Perth, Australia, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs England ODI Cricket highlights-Mahli Beardman
Australia's Mahli Beardman is congratulated by a teammate after dismissing England's Jordan Cox during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Perth, Australia, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs England ODI Cricket highlights-Mahli Beardman
Australia's Mahli Beardman catches the ball during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Perth, Australia, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs England ODI Cricket highlights-Englands Gus Atkinson
England's Gus Atkinson bats during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Perth, Australia, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs England ODI Cricket highlights-
Australia's Mahli Beardman is congratulated by teammates after dismissing England's Liam Dawson during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Perth, Australia, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs England ODI Cricket highlights-Englands Joe Root
England's Joe Root bats during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Perth, Australia, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs England ODI Cricket highlights-Englands Tom Banton
England's Tom Banton bats during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Perth, Australia, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs England ODI Cricket highlights-Australias Spencer Johnson
Australia's Spencer Johnson celebrates with his teammates after dismissing England's Ben Duckett during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Perth, Australia, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP

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