'They Didn't Listen': Ashwin Drops Bombshell On Gambhir, Rohit Sharma For Making Rank-Turner Vs New Zealand

R Ashwin revealed he had warned Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma against using rank-turner pitches
Team management ignored his advice, leading to India suffering an unprecedented 3-0 Test whitewash against New Zealand on home soil.
Ashwin managed just nine wickets at an average of 41.22 in the series
Ravichandran Ashwin, who now works as a cricket expert and has played in several leagues since stepping away from international cricket, has revisited one of the lowest points of India’s recent Test history. The former off-spinner retired mid-series during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and finished with 537 Test wickets and six centuries.
Nearly two years later, he spoke on Aakash Chopra’s YouTube channel about the timing of his exit and Gautam Gambhir’s request that he play the home season. Ashwin also said he had warned the team management about the pitches used against New Zealand in 2024.
A Shocking Loss
That series was a landmark for the wrong reasons. New Zealand completed an unprecedented 3-0 sweep in India, and it was the first time India had been swept at home in a series of three or more matches. The opener in Bengaluru saw India bowled out for 46, their lowest Test total at home. The Black Caps then won in Pune and Mumbai on turning surfaces.
Ashwin had a quiet series. He took nine wickets at an average of 41.22, while Washington Sundar claimed 16 at 21.56. His one milestone came in Mumbai, where he went past Anil Kumble to become the highest wicket-taker at the Wankhede Stadium. It did not stop India losing by 25 runs.
The Fear That Came True
Ashwin’s claim cuts to the heart of that defeat. “I had told coach Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma that we didn’t need rank-turner pitches, but they didn’t listen,” he said.
He also explained why he made that request. According to Ashwin, extreme turners do not favour only the home side. Once the surface turns sharply from the start, the opposition’s spinners get the same help from the conditions. The contest then depends less on skill and more on the pitch itself.
The results support his argument. New Zealand’s lesser-known spinners outshone their more famous Indian counterparts. Mitchell Santner took 13 wickets in his only Test, in Pune, and Ajaz Patel took 15 across the series. India’s batters struggled against the same spin, and Rishabh Pant (261) was the only Indian to pass 200 runs.
Ashwin has previously described the whitewash as one of the most shattering experiences of his career.