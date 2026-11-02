R Ashwin questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India future after his disappointing T20I comeback against New Zealand
Ashwin highlights concerns over Bhuvneshwar's bowling intensity, run-up speed and pace
Ashwin believes Mohammed Shami is in better rhythm following his recent Ranji Trophy performances
Ravichandran Ashwin has delivered a blunt assessment of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India comeback, raising serious questions about the veteran pacer's prospects after his disappointing performances against New Zealand.
The experienced seamer returned to India's T20I setup after nearly four years but struggled to make an impact in the ongoing series. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami's impressive domestic performances have strengthened his case for a potential comeback.
Ashwin believes the Bengal pacer is currently in a better rhythm, adding another dimension to the debate surrounding India's fast-bowling options and the selection of experienced players.
R Ashwin Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India Future
Ashwin did not hold back while evaluating Bhuvneshwar's performances, suggesting that the pacer failed to reproduce his Indian Premier League (IPL) form on the international stage.
“Bhuvneshwar Kumar—he hasn’t bowled that well; he didn’t prove his form,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
Comparing his IPL performances with his international comeback, the former India spinner added, “IPL and here—there was a difference of sky and earth.”
Ashwin further questioned whether Bhuvneshwar could find his way back into India's plans, saying, “So I think that chapter is maybe closed. It’s very difficult. How will he come back?”
The former spinner also pointed towards concerns over Bhuvneshwar's intensity, run-up and bowling speed rather than simply his expensive figures.
“If you’re a new kid or a young boy, you’ll get ten chances,” Ashwin said, highlighting how difficult it can be for an experienced player to earn repeated opportunities.
Mohammed Shami Gains Edge in Comeback Debate
Ashwin's assessment also brought Mohammed Shami's potential India return into focus. The Bengal pacer has continued playing domestic cricket, with his performances keeping him in contention for selection.
“So right now I’m thinking that the way Shami is coming in Ranji and bowling, Shami is in much better rhythm,” Ashwin said.
Bhuvneshwar conceded 139 runs and picked up just one wicket across his first three T20Is against New Zealand, operating at an economy rate of 11.58.
While Ashwin's remarks reflect his personal assessment rather than a selection decision, the comparison underlines the competition for India's pace-bowling spots. Shami's rhythm and Bhuvneshwar's experience could remain important talking points as India evaluate their options for upcoming assignments.