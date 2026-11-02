'How Will He Come Back?': R Ashwin Compares Bhuvneshwar Kumar With Former India Pacer After NZ T20I Struggles

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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R Ashwin questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India comeback after disappointing performances against New Zealand, while backing Mohammed Shami as the pacer in better rhythm currently

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar
'Cricket Changes A Lot In Four Years': Ex-IND Star Defends Bhuvneshwar Kumar After Costly India Comeback Photo: BCCI
Summary of this article

  • R Ashwin questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India future after his disappointing T20I comeback against New Zealand

  • Ashwin highlights concerns over Bhuvneshwar's bowling intensity, run-up speed and pace

  • Ashwin believes Mohammed Shami is in better rhythm following his recent Ranji Trophy performances

Ravichandran Ashwin has delivered a blunt assessment of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India comeback, raising serious questions about the veteran pacer's prospects after his disappointing performances against New Zealand.

The experienced seamer returned to India's T20I setup after nearly four years but struggled to make an impact in the ongoing series. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami's impressive domestic performances have strengthened his case for a potential comeback.

Ashwin believes the Bengal pacer is currently in a better rhythm, adding another dimension to the debate surrounding India's fast-bowling options and the selection of experienced players.

R Ashwin Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India Future

Ashwin did not hold back while evaluating Bhuvneshwar's performances, suggesting that the pacer failed to reproduce his Indian Premier League (IPL) form on the international stage.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar—he hasn’t bowled that well; he didn’t prove his form,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Comparing his IPL performances with his international comeback, the former India spinner added, “IPL and here—there was a difference of sky and earth.”

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India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 - (DJ Mills/Photosport via AP)
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. - | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. - | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
Mohammed Shami smashes a quick-fire fifty for Bengal against Andhra in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Ashwin further questioned whether Bhuvneshwar could find his way back into India's plans, saying, “So I think that chapter is maybe closed. It’s very difficult. How will he come back?”

The former spinner also pointed towards concerns over Bhuvneshwar's intensity, run-up and bowling speed rather than simply his expensive figures.

“If you’re a new kid or a young boy, you’ll get ten chances,” Ashwin said, highlighting how difficult it can be for an experienced player to earn repeated opportunities.

Mohammed Shami Gains Edge in Comeback Debate

Ashwin's assessment also brought Mohammed Shami's potential India return into focus. The Bengal pacer has continued playing domestic cricket, with his performances keeping him in contention for selection.

“So right now I’m thinking that the way Shami is coming in Ranji and bowling, Shami is in much better rhythm,” Ashwin said.

Bhuvneshwar conceded 139 runs and picked up just one wicket across his first three T20Is against New Zealand, operating at an economy rate of 11.58.

While Ashwin's remarks reflect his personal assessment rather than a selection decision, the comparison underlines the competition for India's pace-bowling spots. Shami's rhythm and Bhuvneshwar's experience could remain important talking points as India evaluate their options for upcoming assignments.

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