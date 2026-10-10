‘It’s Not My Loss’: Mohammed Shami Reacts to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Comeback, Says, ‘I Have Proved My Fitness’

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Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Mohammed Shami said on Saturday, October 10, that it would not be his loss if he never played for India again, as debate over his national comeback intensified after Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s recall to the T20I squad for the New Zealand series later this month. The 36-year-old, last seen for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy, said his focus remains on Bengal and domestic cricket.

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Mohammed Shami smashes a quick-fire fifty for Bengal against Andhra in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Summary of this article

  • Mohammed Shami said on Saturday, October 10, that missing another India chance would not be his loss

  • The remark came days after Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series later this month

  • Shami, 36, last played for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy and has remained out of the national set-up

Mohammed Shami brushed aside fresh talk of an India return on Saturday (October 10), saying it would not be his loss if he never played for the country again. The remark came days after Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series that starts later this month.

Bhuvneshwar’s recall has reopened the debate around senior fast bowlers and India’s pace transition. It has also put the focus back on Shami, who has been out of the national set-up despite returning to domestic cricket.

“If I don’t get the chance to play for India again, it’s not my loss,” Shami said.

Shami made his position clear. His attention, he said, is on the present.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the chance to play for India, and that’s good for him,” Shami told Revsportz. “But his selection doesn’t concern me. Wherever I get the chance to play, I will give my best. Right now, my focus is firmly on this Ranji match. The same thing has been happening with me for the last two or three years. I have been performing and have proved my fitness for Bengal. If I don’t get the chance to play for India again, it’s not my loss.”

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The spotlight on bowlers such as Bhuvneshwar and Shami has sharpened because India’s transition to a newer pace group has not gone smoothly. That weakness has been most visible on the flat tracks in the ongoing series against the West Indies.

Shami has been out for a while. The 36-year-old last played for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

He first lost his place in late 2023 after a strong World Cup campaign because of injury. That setback grew into multiple issues and kept him out until early 2025.

Even after the Champions Trophy, Shami did not come under consideration in any format. Then-chief selector Ajit Agarkar repeatedly pointed to the fast bowler’s fitness as the reason.

Shami kept performing in domestic cricket. But that did not change his India prospects.

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The team moved towards younger pace options such as Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana. That shift continued even as Shami delivered good returns in domestic tournaments.

Bhuvneshwar’s return to the T20I set-up after more than four years came on the back of his IPL form. Shami, by contrast, has not been at his best in the IPL. Selectors are reportedly viewing Bhuvneshwar’s comeback as a first step towards a possible ODI return, and that has led to calls for Shami to come back as well.

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