‘It’s Not My Loss’: Mohammed Shami Reacts to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Comeback, Says, ‘I Have Proved My Fitness’

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the chance to play for India, and that’s good for him,” Shami told Revsportz. “But his selection doesn’t concern me. Wherever I get the chance to play, I will give my best. Right now, my focus is firmly on this Ranji match. The same thing has been happening with me for the last two or three years. I have been performing and have proved my fitness for Bengal. If I don’t get the chance to play for India again, it’s not my loss.”