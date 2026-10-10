'Hope Delhi Police Decide To Bat First': Former Pakistan Cricketer Reacts To Crackdown Amid CJP Protest

Danish Kaneria posted a cricket-themed remark on X that quickly went viral
The post targeted the Delhi Police response to Cockroach Janata Party demonstrations in New Delhi
Thousands of CJP demonstrators, activists and leaders, including founder Abhijeet Dipke, faced detention
The high-stakes demonstrations organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in New Delhi have attracted wide attention, including an unexpected piece of social media satire from former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria.
When thousands of demonstrators, activists and leaders of the CJP—among them the founder Abhijeet Dipke—came up against a severe police crackdown and were subjected to large-scale detention over their demands that the CEC Gyanesh Kumar should resign and that the controversial revisions to the electoral rolls should be reversed, the security forces filled the national capital.
The extensive use of law enforcement and the measures taken in advance successfully turned sections of Delhi into a fortress.
Weighing in on the security measures, Kaneria took to X (formerly Twitter) with a cricket-themed jibe that quickly went viral. He posted, "I hope Delhi Police win the toss and decide to bat first!"—a satirical nod anticipating an aggressive physical crackdown and baton charges by the heavily deployed security personnel.
The tweet resonated widely on various online platforms, attracting thousands of replies as people combined the intense political climate with a bleak kind of sports humour.
Although political leaders and activists denounced the statewide detentions and the ban on public gatherings, public figures such as Kaneria illustrated the massive extent of the police response by using a cricketing approach.
Since the situation in New Delhi is still developing, the way in which political unrest has been matched with viral social media comments shows how these demonstrations have drawn global attention.