Cockroach Effigy To Be Burnt In Delhi On Dussehra, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Says ‘Thank You For The Free Publicity’

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke responded with “Thank you for the free publicity” after a video showed a giant cockroach effigy planned for Dussehra celebrations in Pitampura, Delhi.
The Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee plans to burn a 30-foot effigy at the Netaji Subhash Place grounds alongside traditional effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad.
Committee president Ashok Goel said the effigy represents filth and dirt as part of a cleanliness message, denying any political connection with the CJP’s satirical campaign.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday reacted to a video showing a giant cockroach effigy at Delhi’s Pitampura, where it is set to be burnt alongside the traditional effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad during Dussehra celebrations.
Responding to the video shared by news agency ANI on X, Dipke wrote, “Thank you for the free publicity.” The effigy has drawn attention amid the CJP’s satirical political campaign, which uses the cockroach as its symbol to highlight public issues.
According to ANI, the Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee plans to burn a 30-foot-tall cockroach effigy at the Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) grounds in Pitampura, northwest Delhi.
Why Is The Cockroach Effigy Linked To CJP?
Dipke launched the Cockroach Janta Party in May 2026 as a satirical political initiative that uses humour and political commentary to raise public concerns, particularly those affecting unemployed youth.
The movement gained attention after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant reportedly compared unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites of society”. Following the remark, the insect became a symbol for the party’s campaign.
The CJP has since held protests in Delhi, including demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The appearance of a giant cockroach effigy at a major Dussehra event has therefore prompted attention, although the organisers have denied any political connection.
Ramlila Committee Says Effigy Represents Dirt, Not Politics
Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee president and BJP MLA Ashok Goel said the cockroach effigy was intended to represent filth and dirt and was part of the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns, PTI reported.
Goel said the committee had previously burnt effigies representing Naxalism and terrorism. He added that the aim was to spread a message about removing dirt from homes, neighbourhoods and society, while reinforcing Dussehra’s traditional theme of the victory of good over evil.
The committee’s explanation comes amid speculation about a possible political interpretation of the effigy. However, its organisers maintain that the choice is linked to cleanliness rather than the CJP or its protests.