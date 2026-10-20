‘We’re In An Emergency’: CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das After Judicial Custody Extended By Two Days

A magistrate extended the judicial custody of CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by two days in the Jantar Mantar case.
Das shouted, “There is no justice” and called the hearing a “police court” after the proceedings.
The court cited an alleged breach of peace bonds, while CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was released on conditional bail last week.
A court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by two days in a case linked to the alleged breach of Jantar Mantar, a de-notified protest site. The hearing took place before a newly appointed Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg police station.
As Das was taken away after the hearing, he shouted from a police van: “We're in an emergency. There is no justice. This is a police court and you see what is happening. Just look at the ground that they have taken,” according to footage captured by Smita Sharma Journalist, a YouTube channel.
The extension followed a dispute over whether Das and Ranka had violated earlier bonds by entering Jantar Mantar despite restrictions. The case centres on the court’s concerns that their conduct could lead to a breach of peace and public disturbance.
Court Sets Out Reasoning
The order focused on the undertaking given earlier by the two CJP leaders.
According to the order, as seen by Hindustan Times, the leaders had “deliberately breached” their October 11 bonds. It also stated that their conduct “is not above board; rather it shows no respect for law and their habitualness in calling protest at de-notified areas”.
The magistrate gave them time to file written submissions. “Considering the imminent apprehension, past conduct of the respondent and the submissions advanced on both sides, I deem it fit that an opportunity be given to the respondents to file and place on record their submissions in writing within 2 days, with advance copy to the Investigating Officer,” the order stated.
The court also cited police claims that the arrested CJP leaders had repeatedly used social media to call for protests at “non-designated sites such as Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place”.
“The application filed by IO is supported by substantial material on record, raising serious concerns regarding the likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility, which cannot be brushed aside without proper consideration,” the order stated.
Detention And Bail
The case began with the detention of three CJP members. Das, Ranka and their associate Ajinkya Shinde were detained on October 13 after allegedly trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a protest site. A video shared by the CJP that day showed them jumping over the locked gates.
Shinde was later released on a personal bond and a surety of ₹5,000. Das and Ranka were subsequently sent to five days of judicial custody.
The court order stated that the CJP leaders had signed a surety bond undertaking to maintain peace and that their entry into Jantar Mantar breached that undertaking.
Dipke's Release Terms
The case widened with the arrest of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Dipke was briefly placed under arrest after police picked him up on his way to Connaught Place on October 16. The CJP had called for a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park in Connaught Place that day.
Dipke was released by a Special Executive Magistrate a day later on a conditional bail bond. One of the primary conditions required him to ensure that there was no breach of peace on his part for a period of one year.