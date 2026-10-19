CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s Judicial Custody Extended By Two Days

A Special Executive Magistrate Court extended Das and Ranka’s custody by two days.
Proceedings concern alleged peace-bond violations during their Tiranga protest at Jantar Mantar.
Both leaders had earlier been remanded to five days of judicial custody.
A Special Executive Magistrate Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by two days in proceedings over the alleged violation of peace bonds during a protest at Jantar Mantar, Live Law reported.
The allegations concern their attempt to unfurl the national flag at the site in breach of prohibitory orders. Executive Magistrate Mahesh Kumar Meena had remanded them to five days of judicial custody on October 14, with further proceedings scheduled for October 19.
The case also involves allegations concerning social media appeals for a gathering and slogans raised at Jantar Mantar, which had been removed from Delhi Police’s list of designated protest venues.
Das and Ranka were first apprehended at an airport on October 10 ahead of demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Preventive proceedings were initiated against them under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). They were released that day after being required to furnish peace bonds of ₹50,000 each.
They were apprehended again on October 14 following their attempt to hold a Tiranga protest at Jantar Mantar, allegedly violating the conditions of those bonds.
The CJP has been demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party claims the exercise threatens voting rights and has also opposed the decision to withdraw Jantar Mantar’s designation as a protest venue.
On Saturday, the CJP said it had consulted senior advocate Kapil Sibal and would pursue legal action unless Das and Ranka were released by Sunday.
“If Ashu and Saurav are not released by tomorrow, we will pursue legal action against all those who deliberately ensured that they continue to be in illegal custody, especially when they have not committed nor charged with any offence,” the party wrote on X.
“The deliberate use of delaying tactics to keep them behind bars cannot go unchallenged. Those responsible will be held accountable,” it added.