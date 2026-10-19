Laal Hit Janta Party Counters CJP Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar In New Delhi

Laal Hit Janta Party held a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday to oppose the Cockroach Janata Party’s demonstrations
The outfit called for constitutional values, accountability and responsible public participation
It urged Gen Z to use peaceful protests, factual communication and legal channels
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is stepping up its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, and a group named the Laal Hit Janta Party has surfaced as a satirical response. At a meeting in the national capital on Sunday, the outfit backed constitutional values, accountability and responsible public participation while restating its opposition to the CJP's demonstrations, according to a statement issued by the organisation. It also urged young citizens, especially Gen Z, to take part in democratic processes through peaceful protests, factual communication and legal channels.
Its motto is: “Nation First, Respect for the Constitution, Democracy as Our Identity,” while its guiding principle is: “Strong in Opposition, Peaceful in Action, Committed to the Nation.” The name seems to poke fun at a well-known insect-control brand and echoes the CJP's title.
Party Motto And Message
The group called on young people, especially Gen Z, to join democratic life through peaceful protest, fact-based communication and legal routes. It said its message rested on constitutional values and accountability.
Meeting At Malviya Smriti
PTI reported that the Sunday meeting was held at Malviya Smriti Bhawan on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and was addressed by convenor Ayan Bhatnagar and filmmakers Richa Gupta, Pawan Nagpal and Atul Gangwar.
The group had earlier met at Janpath, where about 200 people gathered to condemn alleged attacks on police personnel and the use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during protests.
Earlier Janpath Gathering
Speaking to IANS, Bhatnagar had said the group was not formed to challenge the CJP through public debate. “The Lal Hit Janta Party was not formed to contest elections, as we have already made clear. We stand against CJP and its protests. We oppose cockroaches who want to weaken the country's democracy and attempt to create anarchy in the country,” he said.
“We will gather in different groups, on both large and small scales, present our views and arguments, and take our message forward. We will show them that a party like the 'Lal HIT Janta Party' now exists to challenge them. If you have the courage, come and debate,” Bhatnagar added.
Election Row Context
The protests come amid a wider row over revisions to electoral rolls and allegations of irregularities against the CEC. Opposition parties, the CJP and several student groups say the exercise removed lakhs of voters’ names and raised concerns about changes to Form 6, the form used to register as a voter. Those claims are still to be verified.
In its statement after Sunday’s meeting, the organisation said arguments over election processes must rest on checked evidence, open procedures and constitutional routes. It also said the Election Commission and other constitutional bodies should keep their independence and credibility as calls grow for Kumar’s resignation.
It also said claims about political groups, their funding and any alleged ties to illegal activity should be tested against verified records, lawful probes and official findings.