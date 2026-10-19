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Laal Hit Janta Party Counters CJP Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar In New Delhi

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Laal Hit Janta Party emerged in New Delhi on Sunday to counter CJP protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging Gen Z to follow constitutional values, peaceful protest and verified debate.

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Lal Hit Janta Party convenor Ayan Bhatnagar
Lal Hit Janta Party convenor Ayan Bhatnagar Photo: IANS
Summary of this article

  • Laal Hit Janta Party held a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday to oppose the Cockroach Janata Party’s demonstrations

  • The outfit called for constitutional values, accountability and responsible public participation

  • It urged Gen Z to use peaceful protests, factual communication and legal channels

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is stepping up its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, and a group named the Laal Hit Janta Party has surfaced as a satirical response. At a meeting in the national capital on Sunday, the outfit backed constitutional values, accountability and responsible public participation while restating its opposition to the CJP's demonstrations, according to a statement issued by the organisation. It also urged young citizens, especially Gen Z, to take part in democratic processes through peaceful protests, factual communication and legal channels.

Its motto is: “Nation First, Respect for the Constitution, Democracy as Our Identity,” while its guiding principle is: “Strong in Opposition, Peaceful in Action, Committed to the Nation.” The name seems to poke fun at a well-known insect-control brand and echoes the CJP's title.

Party Motto And Message

The group called on young people, especially Gen Z, to join democratic life through peaceful protest, fact-based communication and legal routes. It said its message rested on constitutional values and accountability.

Meeting At Malviya Smriti

PTI reported that the Sunday meeting was held at Malviya Smriti Bhawan on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and was addressed by convenor Ayan Bhatnagar and filmmakers Richa Gupta, Pawan Nagpal and Atul Gangwar.

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Activists of various student bodies shout slogans, at the Connaught Place area, amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Security personnel stand guard and inspect as heavy police deployment and entry restrictions are enforced ahead of a planned protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi - | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
Indian influencer and activist Dhruv Rathee, left, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, fifth left, Indian actor Prakash Raj, seventh left, and other supporters carry copies of a report on Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which removed a large number of Indian voters from the electoral roll, during a protest demanding the resignation of the country's election chief Gyanesh Kumar, in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar - Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

The group had earlier met at Janpath, where about 200 people gathered to condemn alleged attacks on police personnel and the use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during protests.

Earlier Janpath Gathering

Speaking to IANS, Bhatnagar had said the group was not formed to challenge the CJP through public debate. “The Lal Hit Janta Party was not formed to contest elections, as we have already made clear. We stand against CJP and its protests. We oppose cockroaches who want to weaken the country's democracy and attempt to create anarchy in the country,” he said.

“We will gather in different groups, on both large and small scales, present our views and arguments, and take our message forward. We will show them that a party like the 'Lal HIT Janta Party' now exists to challenge them. If you have the courage, come and debate,” Bhatnagar added.

Election Row Context

The protests come amid a wider row over revisions to electoral rolls and allegations of irregularities against the CEC. Opposition parties, the CJP and several student groups say the exercise removed lakhs of voters’ names and raised concerns about changes to Form 6, the form used to register as a voter. Those claims are still to be verified.

In its statement after Sunday’s meeting, the organisation said arguments over election processes must rest on checked evidence, open procedures and constitutional routes. It also said the Election Commission and other constitutional bodies should keep their independence and credibility as calls grow for Kumar’s resignation.

It also said claims about political groups, their funding and any alleged ties to illegal activity should be tested against verified records, lawful probes and official findings.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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