Laal Hit Janta Party Counters CJP Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar In New Delhi

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is stepping up its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, and a group named the Laal Hit Janta Party has surfaced as a satirical response. At a meeting in the national capital on Sunday, the outfit backed constitutional values, accountability and responsible public participation while restating its opposition to the CJP's demonstrations, according to a statement issued by the organisation. It also urged young citizens, especially Gen Z, to take part in democratic processes through peaceful protests, factual communication and legal channels.