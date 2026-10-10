Sonam Wangchuk Backs CJP’s Delhi Protest, Urges Gen Z To Remain Peaceful

Sonam Wangchuk backed the CJP protest but said Ladakh’s winter preparations and water-security work prevented his attendance.
He urged Gen Z protesters to remain peaceful and called for unity, invoking Gandhi and quoting Faiz.
CJP alleged Delhi Police detained leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after their flight landed, citing lack of protest permission.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has backed the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi but said he would be unable to attend the demonstration on October 10, citing urgent preparations for winter in Ladakh.
In a message posted on X on Friday, Wangchuk urged young participants to remain peaceful, appealed to leaders to stay united and said, “I hope we won’t let Baapu down.”
Wangchuk said his immediate priorities included work on water security, artificial glaciers and experiments to address the risks posed by glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in the Himalayas.
He described the coming winter as a critical period for the region and said the work was necessary to protect communities from environmental threats.
The activist also referred to Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s words to explain why he could not join the demonstration, writing, “Aur Bhi Gham Hain Zamaane Main Siyaast Ke Siva” — suggesting that there are concerns beyond politics. He sent his best wishes to the protesters and asked leaders of different groups to demonstrate unity and statesmanship.
Wangchuk Urges Gen Z To Remain Peaceful
Wangchuk specifically appealed to Gen Z participants to remain peaceful “at all costs”, recalling that he had tried to bring the message of non-violent protest to Jantar Mantar during an earlier demonstration in June. His reference to Mahatma Gandhi, whom he called “Baapu”, framed his appeal around peaceful mobilisation rather than confrontation.
The activist had previously been involved in protests at Jantar Mantar, where CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other demonstrators sought accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. In July, Dipke ended his hunger strike following a request from Wangchuk, who was then in hospital.
CJP Protest Takes Place Amid Tight Security
The CJP’s October 10 demonstration is centred on demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest has drawn heightened security arrangements in the national capital, with police and paramilitary personnel deployed at multiple locations ahead of the gathering.
CJP claimed that its leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from inside the aircraft by Delhi Police as soon as their flight landed in the national capital. In a video shared by the CJP, Dipke can be heard telling police officers who entered the aircraft that, "We are here to be arrested, come and arrest us."
Before detention, police personnel told the CJP leaders that they don't have permission to hold their protest at Jantar Mantar. Dipke said CJP leaders are being detained as if they are criminals.
Wangchuk’s absence means he will not be physically present at the demonstration, but his message offers public support for the mobilisation while emphasising restraint. He has asked participants to remain peaceful and urged different groups to work together, even as he continues his environmental and water-security work in Ladakh.