YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Reportedly Detained At Gurugram Residence Ahead Of CJP Protest

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was reportedly detained by Delhi Police at his family residence in Gurugram on Saturday morning.
The demonstration seeks Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
The reported detention had not been officially confirmed at the time of writing.
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was reportedly detained by Delhi Police at his residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56 on Saturday morning, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a News18 report said.
According to sources cited by the report, around 50 police personnel had gathered outside Rathee’s family residence in Central Park Vihar late Friday night. Police personnel reportedly entered the premises at 7.48 am on Saturday after his mother opened the door and took him into custody.
Rathee In India For Protest
Rathee had reportedly travelled to Delhi to participate in the October 10 demonstration, which was called to demand Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.
The reported detention comes amid an extensive security operation across Delhi-NCR ahead of the protest. Delhi Police has denied permission for the demonstration, citing procedural requirements, previous law-and-order concerns and public safety.
"Dhruv Rathee has been detained. The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent!," the CJP said.
There was no official confirmation of Rathee’s reported detention in the information available at the time of writing.
CJP Claims Preventive Detention
CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke had earlier alleged that over 10,000 people had been detained by police around the nation.
In a post on X, Dipke claimed that people were being detained before the demonstration and said such action would not prevent the mobilisation planned at Jantar Mantar. “The more people you detain, the more people will show up!” he said.
The CJP has announced a major protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Dipke has urged people across political affiliations to join the demonstration.
Security Heightened In Delhi
Meanwhile security preparations have been heightened across the capital with stricter security checks on the UP and Haryana borders. More than 35,000 police forces have been reportedly stationed in the capital in view of the protest.
45 metro stations have been closed in the capital with more than 200 trains heading to and from the capital have been cancelled or rescheduled including Rajdhani's and Tejas expresses'.