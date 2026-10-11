'Not Detained, I was Kidnapped': Dhruv Rathee Shows Indian Passport, Criticises Govt After Release

Dhruv Rathee alleged he was “kidnapped” from home before Saturday’s CJP protest.
He displayed his Indian passport to address questions raised about his citizenship.
Rathee alleged injuries and denied reports of an undertaking to Gurugram Police.
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee accused police of “kidnapping” him from his Gurugram home ahead of Saturday’s planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, challenging the police description of the action as a detention.
In a video statement on Sunday following his release, Rathee alleged that men in plain clothes dragged him from his bedroom, injured him and prevented him from meeting his lawyer. Officials said Gurugram Police had detained him before the demonstration and subsequently handed him over to his family.
Rathee also displayed his Indian passport in the video, responding to questions about his citizenship after he arrived in India to participate in the protest.
'Kidnapped Me Before I Could React', Says Rathee
“I was not arrested or detained, I was KIDNAPPED,” Rathee wrote in a post on X.
Rathee said that the incident began around 7 am on October 10 while he was asleep. His mother opened the door after noticing people outside, he said, before approximately 20 men entered the house.
“And before I could react, these people literally kidnap me. I am using the word kidnap here because this is not an arrest,” he said.
He alleged that the men wore plain clothes and had no nameplates. Rathee argued that he would have been detained had he reached the protest, but described being taken from his home as a kidnapping.
“They dragged me straight away and took me away. I mean, just imagine how a criminal is taken away. They dragged me from the bedroom. They took me down the stairs. I was badly injured here. There are such wounds all over my body,” he said.
He also alleged that his parents were beaten and that he was denied access to his lawyer. Rathee questioned the action against him, saying he had sought a better Election Commission and had not broken any law.
Rathee Shows Passport, Says 'I Am An Indian Citizen'
Clarifying doubts about his nationality, Rathee held up his Indian passport and asserted his right to participate as a citizen.
“I am an Indian citizen, and I have the same rights as a common citizen,” he said.
He had been expected to join the CJP demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Authorities prevented the planned gathering amid extensive security arrangements across Delhi.
CJP Leaders Released With Conditions
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were also released on Sunday after being produced before an executive magistrate. They had been detained at Delhi airport on Saturday before reaching the protest venue.
CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said their release was conditional on them not “breach[ing] peace” for a year.
Their detention was part of a wider police operation across the capital. More than 7,000 protesters were reportedly detained at different locations on Saturday, preventing them from reaching Jantar Mantar.