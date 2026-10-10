INDIA Bloc To Hold Major Protest In Delhi On October 12

INDIA bloc will hold a major Delhi protest on Monday, Venugopal said.
He said Opposition leaders would also meet the Chief Justice of India.
Venugopal accused Modi and Shah of protecting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The INDIA bloc will hold a major protest in Delhi on Monday to press its concerns over voting rights, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on Saturday. He also said Opposition leaders would meet the Chief Justice of India that day.
Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said the bloc had recently taken its concerns to President Droupadi Murmu. He maintained that Congress and its allies would continue their agitation until the electoral process became free and fair.
The announcement came amid detentions of political leaders, activists and journalists during Saturday’s protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Venugopal Targets Modi And Shah
Venugopal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of protecting Kumar, stating that their actions would lead to their downfall.
"PM Modi is behaving like a leader nearing his downfall. He is afraid of the opposition's protests," Venugopal alleged.
He also criticised measures taken to restrict protesters, including what he described as the closure of metro stations. The Opposition would persist with its campaign to protect people’s voting rights, he said.
CJP Leaders Detained Before Reaching Venue
Cockroach Janta Party founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke and co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained inside their aircraft after landing at Delhi airport on Saturday, before they could reach the protest venue.
In a post on X, the CPI(M)’s Kerala unit said police detained several party leaders upon their arrival at Jantar Mantar. It named MA Baby, Pinarayi Vijayan, MV Govindan Master, A Vijayaraghavan, KK Shailaja, John Brittas, KN Balagopal, Brinda Karat and PK Sreemathi.
AISA activist Neha Bora said on X that she was in detention and called on supporters to assemble at the Safdarjung Airport flyover.
She urged those who could reach the location to join the gathering and asked people stopped elsewhere to sit down and hold their position.
Journalists Also Detained
Several journalists from independent media organisations and digital news platforms were detained while reporting on the demonstrations, Outlook reported.
Reporters at the scene said police put them on buses despite their having shown press cards. The detentions occurred amid restrictions on demonstrations across the capital.