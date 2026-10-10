INDIA Bloc To Hold Major Protest In Delhi On October 12

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Published at:

Venugopal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of protecting Kumar, stating that their actions would lead to their downfall

image Prefer on Google
X | INC India
INDIA Bloc Photo: X | INC India
Summary of this article

  • INDIA bloc will hold a major Delhi protest on Monday, Venugopal said.

  • He said Opposition leaders would also meet the Chief Justice of India.

  • Venugopal accused Modi and Shah of protecting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The INDIA bloc will hold a major protest in Delhi on Monday to press its concerns over voting rights, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on Saturday. He also said Opposition leaders would meet the Chief Justice of India that day.

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said the bloc had recently taken its concerns to President Droupadi Murmu. He maintained that Congress and its allies would continue their agitation until the electoral process became free and fair.

The announcement came amid detentions of political leaders, activists and journalists during Saturday’s protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Sees Heavy Security Deployment, Mass Detentions Of Protesters And Opposition Leaders

By Outlook News Desk

Venugopal Targets Modi And Shah

Venugopal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of protecting Kumar, stating that their actions would lead to their downfall.

"PM Modi is behaving like a leader nearing his downfall. He is afraid of the opposition's protests," Venugopal alleged.

He also criticised measures taken to restrict protesters, including what he described as the closure of metro stations. The Opposition would persist with its campaign to protect people’s voting rights, he said.

Related Content
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav - PTI
Delhi Police Detain Over 200 Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar In New Delhi - PTI/KARMA
Rahul Gandhi | File Photo - Photos: INC Sources
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference as Co-conveners Saurav Das, left, and Ashutosh Ranka, right, look on, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Vows To Go Ahead With Delhi Protest Despite Police Denial

By Outlook News Desk

CJP Leaders Detained Before Reaching Venue

Cockroach Janta Party founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke and co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained inside their aircraft after landing at Delhi airport on Saturday, before they could reach the protest venue.

Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee were also reported to have been detained.

In a post on X, the CPI(M)’s Kerala unit said police detained several party leaders upon their arrival at Jantar Mantar. It named MA Baby, Pinarayi Vijayan, MV Govindan Master, A Vijayaraghavan, KK Shailaja, John Brittas, KN Balagopal, Brinda Karat and PK Sreemathi.

AISA activist Neha Bora said on X that she was in detention and called on supporters to assemble at the Safdarjung Airport flyover.

She urged those who could reach the location to join the gathering and asked people stopped elsewhere to sit down and hold their position.

Journalists Detained During CJP Protest In Delhi Despite Showing Press Cards

By Outlook News Desk

Journalists Also Detained

Several journalists from independent media organisations and digital news platforms were detained while reporting on the demonstrations, Outlook reported.

Reporters at the scene said police put them on buses despite their having shown press cards. The detentions occurred amid restrictions on demonstrations across the capital.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories