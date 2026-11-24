Ben Stokes has entered the 2027 IPL auction after opting out of the 2025 mega auction
The IPL auction is scheduled to be held in Goa on December 16
Stokes is among 30 players who have listed the maximum base price of INR 2 crore
Former England captain Ben Stokes is set to enter the 2027 IPL auction, two years after he decided against entering the 2025 mega auction.
Cricinfo, which accessed the longlist the IPL sent to franchises on Tuesday, reported that Stokes is among 30 players who have listed the maximum base price of INR 2 crore. The auction is scheduled to be held in Goa on December 16.
Stokes' return matters because IPL rules kept him out of the intervening mini auction after he skipped the 2025 mega sale. It also puts him back in the pool after a long break from T20 cricket and after he retired earlier in the 2026 summer.
Under regulations introduced before the 2025 mega auction, players who had previously featured in the league but opted not to register for the mega auction were barred from entering the subsequent mini auction. As a result, Stokes was ineligible to register until the 2027 auction.
He had decided to focus on prolonging his England career, which kept him out of the 2025 mega auction.
Stokes has not played a T20 since the 2024 edition of the Hundred.
He picked up a hamstring injury in that tournament. He was due to appear for MI Cape Town in the SA20 in early 2025, but another hamstring injury he sustained against New Zealand ruled him out.
He retired earlier in the 2026 summer. Before that, he had played for three IPL teams, most recently Chennai Super Kings in 2023.
His IPL deals have involved big bids. Rising Pune Supergiants paid INR 14.5 crore (US$2.16 million approx. at the time) for him in 2017, which made him the IPL's most expensive overseas player then. CSK later bought him for INR 16.25 crore (US$1.9 million approx. at the time) in 2023, although a knee problem limited him to two matches.
In September, Stokes signed for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League, with reports placing the deal at around AU$500,000 (US$360,000 approx.).