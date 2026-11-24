His IPL deals have involved big bids. Rising Pune Supergiants paid INR 14.5 crore (US$2.16 million approx. at the time) for him in 2017, which made him the IPL's most expensive overseas player then. CSK later bought him for INR 16.25 crore (US$1.9 million approx. at the time) in 2023, although a knee problem limited him to two matches.