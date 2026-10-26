IPL 2027 Mini-Auction Set For Goa On December 16, Retention Deadline On November 15

Goa will host the IPL 2027 mini-auction on December 16, according to reports
The auction will take place on the same day as the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru
Franchises must complete player retentions by November 15 before the shortlist process begins
Goa is set to stage the IPL 2027 mini-auction on December 16. Cricinfo reported that the full-day event will run alongside the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.
The league has informed franchises that November 15 is the retention deadline. The auction will come almost a month later, after teams decide which players to keep ahead of the final shortlist process.
After that deadline, the IPL will circulate the registered player pool to franchises for shortlisting. The final player list, along with the order of the sets, is expected to go out in the week before the auction.
Trades And Window
Since the 2026 season ended, the IPL trade window has produced two trades. In June, Lucknow Super Giants sent captain Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals in exchange for wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
More recently, Delhi Capitals moved fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad for uncapped leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.
Cricinfo reported that the trade window opens one month after a season ends and closes a week before the auction. It then opens again and stays live until a month before the next season begins.
Season Planning Outlook
The IPL has not yet finalised the 2027 season dates.
When the tournament announced its schedule window for the next three seasons in 2024, the 2027 edition was set for March 14 to May 30.
Following the BCCI's Annual General Meeting in September this year, board secretary Devajit Saikia said the 2027 season may start in late March. December's auction will be the final mini-auction in the current cycle, before a mega auction ahead of the 2028 season.
The mega auction will open the IPL's next media rights cycle, but the BCCI has not yet floated the tender. In 2022, the league's media rights fetched Rs 48,390.5 crore, or about USD 6.2 billion, making it one of the most valuable assets in world sport.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions. The Bengaluru franchise beat Gujarat Titans in the 2026 final in Ahmedabad to defend the title.