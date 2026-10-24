Mumbai Indians appointed former all-rounder Kieron Pollard as their new head coach for IPL 2027.
Pollard spent four seasons as batting coach after retiring as a player in 2022.
He succeeds Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene as the franchise aims to rebuild its winning culture.
Kieron Pollard will take over the role of Mumbai Indians' head coach ahead of the IPL 2027, the five-time champions announced on Saturday.
Pollard had been working as the batting coach of Mumbai Indians for the past few seasons and will take over the role of the head coach following the exit of Mahela Jayawardene.
"Pollard's appointment reflects Mumbai Indians' commitment to building on the team's legacy while continuing to develop talent, strengthen its culture and pursue excellence on and off the field."
"His leadership will be rooted in the experience of having been part of MI's most successful years, alongside the ambition to shape the team's next chapter," the franchise said.